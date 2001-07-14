UserTesting Introduces New Test Templates That Enable Companies to Understand Human Interactions with Connected Devices and the Internet of Things (IoT)

UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today released new test templates for the UserTesting Human Insight Platform that enable companies to see first-hand how people experience the Internet of Things (IoT) and other connected devices. As more devices become linked via the Internet and cloud computing and the expectations of customers change, there is a heightened need for companies to understand how people interact with and react to these connected devices and new experiences.

As the number of IoT devices increases, forecasted to nearly triple from 8.74 billion in 2020 to more than 25.4 billion IoT devices in 2030, companies are innovating the means in which they interact with their customers – from VR headsets and self-driving cars, to wearable devices and smart home assistants and appliances. The increase in connected devices in both business and consumer worlds presents more opportunities for brands to engage with customers. Companies can gain a great deal of value through learning how their customers utilize and benefit from connected devices, and UserTesting’s new templates help companies provide greater experiences for their customers.

UserTesting’s connected device templates provide companies a competitive advantage by giving them access to a more complete picture of their customers’ expectations in their use of connected devices. For example, a large commercial airline has been using UserTesting to develop a new voice assistant feature with insights gathered around travelers’ information needs. Understanding needs, frustrations, assumptions and more is crucial to building a best-in-class device experience and the ability to elevate the connected experience to a new level. The latest templates feature pre-built sample questions that organizations can use as-is or customize to fit their exact testing requirements.

“Digital transformation is accelerating, more consumers are connected via their devices, and companies want to know how to meet customer expectations in ways they couldn’t have anticipated,” said Janelle Estes, Chief Insights Officer of UserTesting. “Research by the McKinsey+Global+Institute shows the Internet of Things has the potential to grow in value between $5.5 trillion to $12.6 trillion by 2030. Companies mastering the Internet of Things early have a decided advantage in opening new markets and meeting customer demands.”

Companies that struggle to capture the value of IoT can turn to the templates to gain rapid user feedback using UserTesting’s technology to better understand how digitally connected devices perform. UserTesting provides video recordings of actual interactions of customers who have opted in to share their perspectives and experiences as they execute a pre-built series of tasks and instructions online.

The new connected device templates add to the more than 100 pre-built testing templates available on the UserTesting Human Insight Platform.

About UserTesting

UserTesting (NYSE: USER) has fundamentally changed the way organizations get insights from customers with fast, opt-in feedback and experience capture technology. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform taps into our global network of real people and generates video-based recorded experiences, so anyone in an organization can directly ask questions, hear what users say, see what they mean, and understand what it’s actually like to be a customer. Unlike approaches that track user behavior then try to infer what that behavior means, UserTesting reduces guesswork and brings customer experience data to life with human insight. UserTesting has more than 2,300 customers, including more than half of the world’s top 100 most valuable brands according to Forbes. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

