EARGO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Eargo, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Eargo on November 4, 2021 with a Class Period from February 25, 2021 to September 22, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Eargo have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Eargo had improperly sought reimbursements from certain third-party payors; (2) that the foregoing was reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny; (3) that, as a result and because the reimbursements at issue involved the Company’s largest third-party payor, Eargo’s financial results would be adversely impacted; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

