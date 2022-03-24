SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds VOLT, TLMD, AZPN, and SEAC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

PR Newswire

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE-AMERICAN: VOLT)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSE-AMERICAN: VOLT), in connection with the proposed acquisition of VOLT by Vega Consulting, Inc., an affiliate of ACS Solutions, via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, VOLT shareholders will receive $6.00 in cash for each share of VOLT common stock owned. If you own VOLT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/volt

SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD), in connection with the proposed acquisition of TLMD by Patient Square Capital ("Patient Square"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TLMD's shareholders will receive $3.00 in cash for each share of TLMD common stock that they hold. If you own TLMD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/tlmd

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) in connection with AZPN's proposed merger with Emerson Electric Co.'s industrial software businesses. Under the terms of the merger agreement, AZPN shareholders will receive approximately $87 in cash and 0.42 shares of AspenTech, a newly formed company, for each share of AZPN common stock they own. If you own AZPN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/azpn

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) in connection with the proposed merger of SEAC with Triller Hold Co LLC ("TrillerVerz"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SEAC and TrillerVerz will combine, with SEAC and TrillerVerz stockholders owning approximately 2.3% and 97.7% of the surviving company, respectively. If you own SEAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/seac

