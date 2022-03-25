Jackpot Digital To Install Two Blitz ETGs at Rosebud Casino in South Dakota

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2022 / Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSX.V:JJ)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.B)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) (FSE:LVH3) is pleased to announce that it will install two Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs which were ordered prior to Covid-19 by Rosebud Casino located in South Dakota ("Rosebud's Order").

Jackpot Digital's President and CEO, Jake Kalpakian, states "With growing worldwide momentum in the gaming industry, Jackpot has returned to full operations and will fulfill Rosebud's Order, as such we are very excited to install two Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs at Rosebud Casino in another new jurisdiction, South Dakota. Rosebud guests can look forward to enjoying an engaging poker experience with life-like card-bending simulation, more action and faster, error free game play."

Mr. Kalpakian continues, "Jackpot Digital receives a percentage of rake from each hand of poker dealt, meaning every new table we install adds to our monthly recurring revenue base. In addition to our cruise ship business, we continue to expand the recurring revenue portion of the land-based casino segment of our business throughout 2022 with similar orders in our pipeline."

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.,

"Jake H. Kalpakian"

Jake H. Kalpakian,

President & CEO

