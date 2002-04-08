Aurora Mobile Receives RMB9.25 Million in Special Support Funding from the Shenzhen Development and Reform Commission, to Develop a Leading AI+SaaS Service Platform

SHENZHEN, China, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited ( JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that its "Mobile Big Data SaaS Service Platform Construction and Industrialization Project" (the "Project") has passed the “completion-based check and acceptance” from the Shenzhen Development and Reform Commission. The Project also received a special support funding of RMB9.25 million from the government. The funding and recognition for this landmark Project demonstrates Aurora Mobile’s commitment to lead and empower the industry’s development through multi-party cooperation, together with the support of the Shenzhen Development and Reform Commission whose goal is to promote industrialization and growth of the digital economy in Shenzhen.



The Project has 10 technical patents, more than 50PB of data storage capacity and a system that can forecast and generate smart results with high accuracies from real-time deep learning. All the information is then used to improve decision-making by modelling the smart platform into various business scenarios.

As a leading mobile developer service provider in China, Aurora Mobile has always placed a high value on compliance, information security and personal data protection. By doing so, the Company has developed a strict compliance review system, covering product development all the way through to launch. Presently, the Company has obtained a number of professional certificates, including the "Information System Security Level 3 Protection", "ISO 27001 Information Security Management System Certification", "SDK Security Certificate", "SDK Information Security Certificate" and Data Security Governance Certification (DSG). In addition, the Company provides regular security and privacy protection training courses to developers, helping them to quickly understand compliance-related content and offers one-stop information security and compliance consulting services.

Going forward, Aurora Mobile will embrace continuous innovation and focus on the needs of developers and businesses in improving operations, driving growth and monetization. With a wide range of product iterations and enriched service offerings, the Company is committed to providing developers and businesses with a fast, accessible and easily scalable intelligent service platform. At the same time, Aurora Mobile has been actively participating in the country's industrial innovation value chain initiatives, developing plans for strategic emerging industries, and working hand-in-hand with partners to promote and support the digital economy in China.

