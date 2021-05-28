FENC SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Fennec Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 11, 2022

PR Newswire

NEW YORK , March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Fennec between May 28, 2021 and November 26, 2021.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until April 11, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Fennec had not successfully remediated, and overstated its efforts to remediate, issues with the manufacturing facility of its drug product manufacturer for PEDMARK, a new compound developed to reduce the incidence of hearing loss in children undergoing chemotherapy; (ii) as a result, the Food and Drug Administration likely to approve the Resubmitted Pedmark New Drug Application ("NDA"); (iii) accordingly, the regulatory and commercial prospects of the Resubmitted Pedmark NDA were overstated; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

