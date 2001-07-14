Essex Property Trust Publishes 2021 TCFD Climate Change Risk Report

Essex Property Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:ESS, Financial) announced the release of its 2021 Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”) report. This report is a supplement to our upcoming 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility (“CSR”) report to be published in May 2022.

With this report, the Company expands its reporting and transparency with respect to environmental initiatives by incorporating the TCFD framework into our ongoing CSR strategy, further aligning with other reporting standards from the Global Reporting Index (“GRI”), Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”), and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (“SDGs”).

As a prominent provider of housing on the West Coast, the Company acknowledges that climate change is an important part of our business and we have a responsibility to our staff, residents, communities, and investors to actively address the impacts of climate change in a thoughtful manner. We have determined that TCFD is an effective vehicle for that communication, and we are excited to deliver our first TCFD report.

About Essex Property Trust, Inc.

Essex Property Trust, Inc., an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 253 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional 2 properties in various stages of active development. Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company’s website at www.essex.com.

