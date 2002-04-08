Versus Systems Partners with Tokyo-Based Agency Diplomat Sports & Entertainment Inc. to Bring XEO Platform to Japanese Baseball

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) ( VS) today announced that the Company has partnered with Tokyo-based advertising agency Diplomat Sports & Entertainment Inc. to power interactive fan experiences for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters of Nippon Professional Baseball, the highest level of professional baseball in Japan, for the league’s 2022 season. This engagement further expands Versus’ presence in international markets.



With the Fighters as its initial partner, Versus will activate its XEO platform’s interactive arcade to enhance the in-venue experience of tens of thousands of Japanese baseball fans each week of the 2022 season, which begins on March 25th. The XEO arcade, augmented with Versus’ prizing and reward technology, will enable fans of the Fighters to earn points and win real-world prizes, promoting and rewarding their loyalty to their favorite baseball team. Versus anticipates that additional teams from Nippon Professional Baseball could activate the XEO platform throughout the course of this season.

“We are proud to be partnering with Diplomat Sports & Entertainment to deliver a fun, innovative, and engaging way for Japanese baseball fans to interact with their favorite teams and enable them to win real-world rewards,” said Matthew Pierce, Founder and CEO of Versus Systems. “We are excited to bring the XEO platform to Japan, working with the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters to enhance the in-game experience of their loyal fans. We look forward to bringing interactivity, engagement, and real-world prizes to sports fans attending live events across the globe.”

Kiminari Hori, CEO of Diplomat Sports and Entertainment Inc., added: “We are very pleased to be working with Versus Systems to enhance the fan experience across Japanese baseball. Their dynamic technology will bring a new level of fan engagement and rewards to the Nippon Baseball League and its fans.”

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. is an engagement and rewards company that makes live events, games, shows, and apps more fun to watch and play. Versus adds interactive games, polling, trivia, predictive elements, and other win conditions to existing entertainment - whether in-venue or online - making the content more contextual, personal, and rewarding. Versus works with world class sports teams, leagues, venues, entertainment companies, and other content creators to make engaging, rewarding experiences for fans all over the world. For more information, please visit www.versussystems.com or visit the official Versus Systems YouTube channel.

