Renalytix to Report Second Quarter and First Half Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on March 31

NEW YORK and SALT LAKE CITY, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix plc ( RNLX) (LSE: RENX) today announced the Company will release its second quarter and first half fiscal year 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 31, 2022, before market open. The Company will host a corresponding conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results and key topics including business strategy, partnerships and regulatory and reimbursement processes, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) / 1:30 p.m. (GMT).



Conference Call Details:

US/Canada Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (833) 614-1551

US/Canada Participant International Dial-In Number: (914) 987-7290

United Kingdom International Dial-In Number: 0800 0288 438

United Kingdom Local Dial-In Number: 0203 1070 289

Conference ID: 6597955

Webcast Registration link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hu7xau2s

About Renalytix

Renalytix (LSE: RENX) ( RNLX) is the global founder and leader in the new field of bioprognosis™ for kidney health. The company has engineered a new solution that enables early-stage chronic kidney disease progression risk assessment. The Company’s lead product, KidneyIntelX™, has been granted Breakthrough Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is designed to help make significant improvements in kidney disease prognosis, transplant management, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery (visit www.kidneyintelx.com). For more information, visit www.renalytix.com.