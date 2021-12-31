Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Swedish Match publishes annual report for 2021

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, March 25, 2022

STOCKHOLM, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Match's annual report for 2021 has been published and is available at the Group's website.

The annual report describes Swedish Match's operations, strategy and financial development and is available to download at www.swedishmatch.com/annual-reports.

Contact:

Emmett Harrison
Senior Vice President Investor Relations
Office +46 70 938 0173

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-match/r/swedish-match-publishes-annual-report-for-2021,c3532536

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/2004/3532536/1553972.pdf

2021_SwedishMatchAnnualReport_INTERACTIVE_EN

https://mb.cision.com/Main/2004/3532536/1553978.zip

SwedishMatch-2021-12-31-en.zip

favicon.png?sn=IO03887&sd=2022-03-25 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swedish-match-publishes-annual-report-for-2021-301510708.html

SOURCE Swedish Match

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO03887&Transmission_Id=202203250609PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO03887&DateId=20220325
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles