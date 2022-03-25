Gamesquare Esports Signs Letter of Intent for US$5 Million Credit Facility

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2022 / Gamesquare Esports Inc. (CSE:GSQ)(OTCQB:GMSQF)( FRA:29Q1, Financial) ("Gamesquare", or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a letter of intent in respect of a US$5 million credit facility (the "Credit Facility") to be provided by an entity (the "Lender") to be established by Goff Capital, Inc. and Blue & Silver Ventures, Ltd., a Jerry Jones owned company. The Credit Facility will provide the Company with additional access to capital, if required, to execute on its strategic priorities of continuing to develop profitable, cash flowing digital agencies, and a world-class content creation organization as Gamesquare businesses connect global brands with esports and gaming fans. The Credit Facility would bolster the Company's $7.7 million of cash-on-hand, as of December 31, 2021. The Company expects to complete negotiations of the definitive terms of the Credit Facility and enter into a definitive agreement in respect of the Credit Facility in the coming weeks.

"This US$5 million credit facility provides Gamesquare with growth capital, while managing dilution in a challenging capital market environment. It also demonstrates the strong support and confidence we have from our partners and investors," said Justin Kenna, CEO of Gamesquare. "We have made great progress integrating the profitable digital agencies that we have acquired, and we continue our path toward profitability. On the content creation side, we expect to provide an update on growth of our social following and media network which is leading to an increased sales pipeline and provides the Company confidence in its FY2022 revenue guidance of $28 million."

"Gamesquare continues to execute on all fronts, and we have never been more excited about its future. We see significant growth going forward and are thrilled to continue to support the Company and team during these exciting times," said Travis Goff of Goff Capital, Inc. and a member of the board of directors of Gamesquare.

Earlier this year, GameSquare released its letter to shareholders which outlined our commitment to our clients, investors, employees, and stakeholders. In it we discussed the importance of building long term value and growing with discipline and focus, among other key priorities. In the Company's view, today's announcement is another example of delivering against there priorities as management seeks to create wealth for our investors.

Related Party Transaction

The Lender is an insider of the Companyas Goff Capital Inc. and Blue & Silver Ventures, Ltd. each owns or controls greater than 10% of the common shares of the Company. Accordingly, the Credit Facility will represent a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company expects to rely on an exemption from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 available on the basis of the securities of the Company not being listed on specified markets under subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101. The Company is also expected to rely on the exemption from minority shareholder approval requirements under MI 61-101 as the Credit Facility is considered a non-equity loan as described under subsection 5.7(f) of MI 61-101.

About GameSquare Esports Inc.

GameSquare Esports Inc. is an international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare owns a portfolio of companies including Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency serving the UK, Reciprocity Corp. ("Reciprocity"), which provides the Company access to Asia, Latin America and North America, NextGen Tech, LLC (dba as Complexity Gaming), a leading esports organization operating in the United States, and, most recently, Swingman LLC (dba Cut+Sew and Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency based in Los Angeles, USA. Reciprocity's gaming and esports assets include: a CrossFire franchise in China that it owns with its partner LGD Gaming, a 40% interest in a League of Legends team that competes in Latin America, and its wholly owned subsidiary corporation, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA.

