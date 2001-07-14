DXP Enterprises Completes Auditor Transition Plan and Engages PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) on Friday, March 25, 2022, announced its Audit Committee selected PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as its independent registered public accounting firm for the 2022 fiscal year.

On March 23, 2022, the Audit Committee informed McConnell & Jones LLP (“McConnell Jones”) of this decision. McConnell Jones will continue in its capacity through the completion of is audit services for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, and the filing of DXP’s 2021 Form 10-K.

Kent Yee, CFO, added, “First, I want to thank McConnell & Jones for working with us to get our third quarter and fiscal 2021 done in a timely manner given the unusual circumstances. The team from McConnell Jones handled everything with the utmost professionalism, diligence, and candor. Their breadth of experience and team depth has been evident. It was extremely refreshing. As discussed back in November, DXP’s auditor transition plan has been about the future of DXP and to align with our vision and goals for the finance and accounting function. Since 2017, we have been focused on ensuring we were building a finance and accounting team, capabilities and function that would support and propel DXP into becoming a multi-billion-dollar company. This plan is centered around continuous improvement in people, accounting processes and technology to support the variety of businesses that are integral to DXP. We look forward to our growth and improvement.”

Gene Padgett, CAO added, “We have talked about aligning service providers and tools befitting DXP from day one. We are at one of those inflection points and we are excited to push forward and continue to raise the bar. We have work to do around accounting processes and technological tools, but we are well on our way and remain excited about the future.”

About DXP Enterprises, Inc.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production ("MROP") services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP's breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. For more information, go to www.dxpe.com.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe-harbor” for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made by or to be made by the Company) contains statements that are forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include without limitation those about the Company’s expectations regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of low commodity prices of oil and gas; the Company's expectations regarding the filing of the Form 10-Q; the description of the anticipated changes in the Company's consolidated balance sheet and the results of operations and the Company's assessment of the impact of such anticipated changes; the Company’s business, the Company’s future profitability, cash flow, liquidity, and growth. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future; and accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of the Company. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to; decreases in oil and natural gas prices; decreases in oil and natural gas industry expenditure levels, which may result from decreased oil and natural gas prices or other factors; inability of the Company or its independent auditors to complete the work necessary in order to file the Form 10-Q, in the expected time frame; unanticipated changes to the Company's operating results in the Form 10-Q as filed or in relation to prior periods, including as compared to the anticipated changes stated here; unanticipated impact of such changes and its materiality; ability to obtain needed capital, dependence on existing management, leverage and debt service, domestic or global economic conditions, economic risks related to the impact of COVID-19, ability to manage changes and the continued health or availability of management personnel and changes in customer preferences and attitudes. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, but not limited to, “may,” “will,” “should,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “goal,” or “continue” or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology. For more information, review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect the Company’s business and financial results is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

