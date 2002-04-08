Bionano Genomics Announces Speaker Lineup for 2022 China Symposium

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. ( BNGO), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of N x Clinical™ software, the leading solution for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genomic data, today announced the final speaker lineup for its 2022 China Symposium. The Symposium will be held March 26, 2022, and features 9 presentations from leading researchers in China as well as opening messages from Erik Holmlin, PhD, Bionano’s president and chief executive officer, and Alka Chaubey, PhD, FACMG, Bionano’s chief medical officer.



Presentations at the China Symposium will highlight the latest research on OGM in a variety of applications spanning key clinical areas: constitutional disease, hematological disorders, and solid tumors. Researchers will share findings related to human fertility, prenatal genetics, ovarian cancer, and acute myelogenous leukemia, among other topics. The China Symposium follows the four-day Symposium 2022 hosted for North America and Europe, the Middle East and Africa in January. Dr. Chaubey’s presentation from Bionano will share highlights of that event for attendees in China. All the presentations except for those from Bionano leadership will be hosted in Mandarin.

“We believe our commitment to access across global regions is critical to delivering on our mission to elevate the health and wellness of all people by transforming the way the world sees the genome. Bionano looks forward to featuring researchers from across China for this regional Symposium event,” said Dr. Holmlin. “The OGM community in China continues to grow, and this event will be an opportunity for attendees to share data and exchange ideas in pursuit of genomic discovery. I am looking forward to seeing our customers showcase their accomplishments with OGM at the 2022 China Symposium.”

China Symposium Speakers:

Speaker Organization Topic Erik Holmlin Bionano Genomics, President and CEO Welcome: Transforming the way the world sees the genome Alka Chaubey Bionano Genomics, CMO 2022 Global Symposium Highlights Jiang Yulin Peking Union Medical College Hospital Clinical application of OGM in the detection of complicated prenatal genetic diseases: Reflections and case sharing Gao Yuan Hospital for Reproductive Medicine Affiliated with Shandong University What can OGM do when balanced translocations are not just balanced translocations? Dong Zirui Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Detection and study of chromosomal structural variation in infertility Zhang Shuo Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital Fudan University

（Red House Hospital） The value of OGM in the diagnosis of occult mutual translocation carriers Wang Hao Hangzhou Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital Cytogenomic adoption with OGM to detect complicated insertion and inversion of chromosomes Lai Yi West China Second University Hospital A clinical case study of a complex rearrangement of chromosome 9 Yu Jinpu Tianjin Medical University Cancer Institute and Hospital Practice and exploration of OGM technique in an analysis of large segment structural abnormality of ovarian cancer Li Zhigang Beijing Children's Hospital

Capital Medical University OGM can discover more complicated structural variation in children with AML Ye Feng Genome Precision Study on genome structure variation of immortalized B lymphocyte strain

Registration for 2022 China Symposium is available online at: https://dxy.me/pCuWKZ

