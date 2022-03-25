Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

SABESP ANNOUNCES 2021 RESULTS

Author's Avatar
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SÃO PAULO, March 25, 2022

SÃO PAULO, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS), one of the largest water and sewage services providers in the world based on the number of customers, announces today its fourth quarter and 2020 results.

In 2021, the net operating revenue, which considers construction revenue, totaled R$ 19,491.0 million, up by 9.5% over 2020. Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$ 6,372.7 million.

The Company recorded a net income of R$ 2,305.9 million, compared to the R$ 973.3 million reported in 2020, an increase of R$ 1,332.6 million (+136.9%).

The complete version of the release is available at the Company's website: ri.sabesp.com.br

IR Contacts:
Mario Arruda Sampaio: (55 11) 3388-8664 ([email protected])
Angela Beatriz Airoldi: (55 11) 3388-8793 ([email protected])
Juliana P. S. Jardim: (55 11) 3388-9267 ([email protected])

favicon.png?sn=NY03734&sd=2022-03-25 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sabesp-announces-2021-results-301510747.html

SOURCE Sabesp

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY03734&Transmission_Id=202203250742PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY03734&DateId=20220325
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles