TYME Technologies, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

TYME Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: TYME) (the Company or TYME), an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs™), today announced changes to its Board of Directors.

Christine D. Baker Named to Board of Directors

The Company is pleased to announce that Christine D. Baker has been appointed to TYME’s Board of Directors. Ms. Baker brings over 30 years of experience in the biotech/pharmaceutical industry, with expertise in business development, commercialization, and drug development strategies. She is currently the Chief Business Officer of Hookipa Pharma, a public, clinical-stage biotechnology company, where she leads Business Development, Alliance Management, Commercial Strategy, Intellectual Property, and Communications. Prior to this, Ms. Baker provided commercial development consulting services to biotech companies as the principal of CD Baker Consulting and was also the Chief Business Officer of EpicentRX, a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company. She also held several management positions at Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, including Vice President and Executive Director, Oncology Early Commercial Strategy. Ms. Baker began her career at Schering-Plough, where she advanced through a variety of roles in R&D, Marketing and Sales, Business Development, and General Management. Ms. Baker holds a degree in Chemistry from Dartmouth College and an MBA from Rutgers University.

“We are delighted to welcome Christine to our Board of Directors. In addition to Christine’s commercial and business development experience, her considerable industry expertise will be instrumental in helping to guide TYME in our quest to eradicate advanced cancers,” said Douglas A. Michels, Chairman of the Board of TYME.

“I am impressed with TYME’s pipeline and novel approach to finding solutions that make a difference in people’s lives. As a member of the Board of Directors, I look forward to sharing my experience and perspectives with management as we seek to develop our pipeline,” said Ms. Baker.

The Company is also announcing that co-founder Steven Hoffman has stepped down from his role as Chief Scientific Officer but will continue to support TYME’s efforts as a member of the Board of Directors.

Douglas A. Michels Named Chairman of the Board

Mr. Michels, who currently serves on TYME’s Board of Directors as Lead Independent Director, will assume the role of Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Michels, who has served on TYME’s Board of Directors since October 2018, has over 39 years of experience in the healthcare industry. Most recently, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer of OraSure Technologies, Inc. Prior to OraSure, Mr. Michels spent 19 years with Johnson & Johnson in a range of executive positions, including as President of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics International and President of Johnson & Johnson Healthcare Systems. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST). In February 2010, Mr. Michels was appointed to the Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS by President Barack Obama.

“Mr. Michels has brought valuable insights to TYME during the past four years. His skillset and experience make him well suited to serve as our Chairman at this time,” stated Richie Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of TYME.

About TYME Technologies, Inc.

TYME is an emerging biotechnology company developing cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs™) that are intended to be effective across a broad range of solid tumors and hematologic cancers, while also maintaining patients’ quality of life through relatively low toxicity profiles. Unlike targeted therapies that attempt to regulate specific mutations within cancer, the Company’s therapeutic approach is designed to take advantage of a cancer cell’s innate metabolic weaknesses to cause cancer cell death.

The Company is currently focused on developing its novel compound, SM-88, its preclinical pipeline of novel CMBTTM programs, as well as TYME-19 as a potential therapeutic for SARS CoV-2 diseases. The Company believes that early clinical results demonstrated by SM-88 in multiple advanced cancers, including prostate, sarcomas and breast, reinforce the potential of its emerging CMBT™ pipeline.

About SM-88

SM-88 is an oral investigational modified proprietary tyrosine derivative that is believed to interrupt the metabolic processes of cancer cells by breaking down the cells’ key defenses and leading to cell death through oxidative stress and exposure to the body’s natural immune system. Clinical trial data have shown that SM-88 has demonstrated encouraging tumor responses across 15 different cancers, including lung, breast, prostate and sarcoma cancers with minimal serious grade 3 or higher adverse events. SM-88 is being evaluated in a Phase II study evaluating SM-88 in breast cancer (HR+/HER2-), as well as continuing enrollment of a Phase II study in high-risk metastatic sarcomas. SM-88 is an investigational therapy that is not approved for any indication in any disease.

