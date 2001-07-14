Seven Hills Realty Trust Closes $53.3 Million of New First Mortgage Bridge Loans

Seven+Hills+Realty+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+SEVN%29 today announced the closing of two first mortgage bridge loans in an aggregate principal amount of $53.3 million with aggregate initial advances of $49.2 million.

SEVN closed a $37.3 million first mortgage floating-rate bridge loan to finance the acquisition of Aspen Heights, a 958-bed student housing property located in Starkville, Mississippi, near the Mississippi State University campus. The loan is structured with a three-year initial term and two one-year extension options, subject to the borrower meeting certain requirements. SEVN’s manager, Tremont+Realty+Capital, was introduced to the transaction by Jones+Lang+LaSalle+Incorporated, which advised the sponsor, Centurion+Property+Group.

SEVN also closed a $16.0 million first mortgage floating-rate bridge loan to refinance Bed Bath & Beyond Plaza, an 86,000 square foot shopping center located in Delray Beach, Florida. The loan is structured with a two-year initial term and two one-year extension options, subject to the borrower meeting certain requirements. Tremont Realty Capital was introduced to the transaction by Concord+Summit+Capital, which advised the sponsor, Berta Management of Florida.

Tom+Lorenzini, President of SEVN, made the following statement:

“Our recent investment activity continues to demonstrate our ability to originate loans secured by high-quality, diverse assets by leveraging our strong network of industry relationships. The Aspen Heights loan was made to a repeat sponsor of ours to finance the acquisition of a student housing community located less than one mile from Mississippi State University’s campus. We also added a new sponsor to our portfolio with the refinancing of a shopping center in the densely populated Delray Beach submarket, anchored by Bed Bath & Beyond, CVS and a future Starbucks. We are encouraged by the number of investment opportunities we are seeing from new and existing relationships that fit our investment objective of balancing capital preservation with attractive, risk adjusted returns.”

About Seven Hills Realty Trust

Seven Hills Realty Trust (Nasdaq: SEVN) is a real estate finance company that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. SEVN is managed by Tremont+Realty+Capital, an affiliate of The+RMR+Group+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29, a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $33 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. For more information about SEVN, please visit www.sevnreit.com.

