Robotic Assistance Devices Signs New Dealers, Receives Multiple ROSA Orders and Comments on ISC West Trade Show Activity

Detroit, Michigan, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has signed two new authorized dealers, and has received orders for 3 ROSA security robots from these new dealers. These new dealers are located in Detroit, Michigan and McLean Virginia.



“Earlier this week much of the RAD sales team headed to Las Vegas to showcase the wonders of our entire product line,” said Mark Folmer President of RAD. “We had recently signed these two strong dealers and booked the three ROSA orders, and the response we’ve received through Day 2 of ISC West has been astonishing.”

ISC West is the security industry's premier exhibition for new products, solutions, and technologies. At ISC West on Wednesday March 23, RAD’s AVA (Autonomous Verified Access) controlled access solution was named winner of the SIA (Security Industry Association) New Product Solutions Award in the category of Access Control Devices & Peripherals Hardware.

“We entered into ISC West with wind at our back having recently signed several new dealers and a sales pipeline full of amazing opportunities,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. “I am overwhelmed by the response and reception that our RAD 3.0 solutions and ROAMEO have received from end users and the channel. We should expect to see some amazing results from our participation at ISC West,” Reinharz added.

With the addition of these new authorized dealers, RAD’s dealer network has expanded to 37, covering the US, Canada, and the European Union.

ROSA is a compact, self-contained, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA’s AI-driven security analytics include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions ( AITX, Financial)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.radsecurity.com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz.

