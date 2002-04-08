Galaxy Gaming Secures Distribution Rights for Perfect Pairs across North America, United Kingdom, Europe, and beyond

LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. ( GLXZ), the world’s largest independent developer and distributor of casino table games and technology, announced today that they have reached an agreement with John Wicks, creator of Perfect Pairs, to distribute Perfect Pairs Blackjack and Perfect Pairs Baccarat on land-based table games across licensed markets globally.



This agreement is an expansion on Galaxy Gaming’s existing partnership with John Wicks to exclusively provide Perfect Pairs live gaming progressive jackpots on land-based table games in the United Kingdom and their continued success with Perfect Pairs in the iGaming space. The addition of Perfect Pairs to Galaxy’s robust Blackjack collection complements their catalog of best-in-class table game titles. Perfect Pairs and Galaxy Gaming’s world-famous 21+3 and Lucky Ladies are the most popular Blackjack side bets in both the land-based and iGaming space.

“We are delighted to add these beloved side bets to our content portfolio,” said Todd Cravens, President and CEO of Galaxy Gaming. “Perfect Pairs is already well-loved by operators and players, so we’re thrilled to enhance the game by pairing it with our progressive system and industry-leading service.”

"We are very happy to extend our distribution agreement with Galaxy Gaming to incorporate our land-based distribution rights for North America, UK and Europe,” shared John Wicks, creator of Perfect Pairs. “Galaxy Gaming is both an innovative and progressive company and they are at the forefront of casino games distribution in these areas. We feel that they are both best placed and motivated to extend and grow the market share for Perfect Pairs.”

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games that are proven to perform developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Through its subsidiary, Progressive Games Partners, Galaxy Gaming is the world’s leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Connect with Galaxy Gaming on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

Contact:

Media:

Phylicia Middleton (702) 938-1753

Investors:

Harry Hagerty (702) 938-1740



