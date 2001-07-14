Momentus' Vigoride Vehicle Completes Thermal Vacuum Testing

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) ("Momentus" or the "Company"), a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, recently completed Thermal Vacuum Testing (TVAC) on its Vigoride vehicle in preparation for its inaugural mission.

Thermal vacuum testing allows for the simulation of space conditions, including the temperature and altitude that the Vigoride spacecraft will experience during its mission. Momentus conducted TVAC at its facility in Santa Clara, Calif.

"The TVAC campaign put our Vigoride vehicle to the test in conditions that closely simulate the space environment," said Momentus Chief Technology Officer Rob Schwarz. "TVAC coupled with our testing of the avionics, propulsion, and software helps ensure that all Vigoride spacecraft systems are ready for operation in space."

The next steps for the team include conducting follow-on testing of specific vehicle components to address findings from the TVAC testing.

"We test to learn, push, advance our technology, and find anything to address prior to launch," said Schwarz. "The few test anomalies we experienced during TVAC, particularly for a development program, is a testament to the diligence of a talented team."

Vigoride is also undergoing preparation for vibration testing to verify that all systems are ready for the launch environment. Vibration testing is the final phase of the ground test campaign before the vehicle is shipped to the launch service provider for flight. As previously disclosed, Momentus is targeting its first Vigoride mission in June 2022 aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 vehicle, pending receipt of appropriate government licensing. In preparation for the mission, on March 21, 2022, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Commercial Remote Sensing Regulatory Affairs (CRSRA) office approved a Momentus request to modify the Vigoride satellite system remote-sensing license.

"I'm very proud of the tremendous efforts put in by the entire team," said Momentus Chairman and CEO John Rood. "We're getting into a cadence that people with space experience will recognize and appreciate. That activities like pre-launch testing and working through licensing processes are becoming the norm for us illustrates the company's strides since going public last August."

About Momentus

Momentus is a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus believes it can make new ways of operating in space possible with its planned in-space transfer and service vehicles that will be powered by an innovative water plasma-based propulsion system that is under development. The Company anticipates flying its first Vigoride vehicle to Low Earth Orbit on a third-party launch provider as early as June 2022, subject to receipt of appropriate government licenses and approvals.

