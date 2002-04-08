WisdomTree Announces Revised Net Asset Value Information for the WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree (: WETF) today announced that the net asset value (“NAV”) for the WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (Ticker: USFR) was restated as shown below. The NAV restatement is a result of an error in calculating the NAV for this ETF:

Ticker Fund Name NAV

Date Revised

NAV Original

NAV NAV

Change

Amount NAV

Change

Percentage USFR WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund 3/24/2022 $50.2710 $49.6458 $0.6252 1.26%

