(VRT) INVESTOR DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm about Leading Vertiv Class Action

SAN DIEGO, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP (www.JohnsonFistel.com) announces that a class action has been commenced on behalf of investors of Vertiv Holdings Co (“Vertiv” or the “Company”) (: VRT ). The lawsuit is currently on behalf of a potential class of Vertiv investors who purchased or acquired Vertiv securities between April 28, 2021 and February 23, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).



What actions may I take at this time? If you purchased or otherwise acquired Vertiv securities during the Class Period, you have until May 23, 2022 to seek appointment as a lead plaintiff in the action. A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the lawsuit, including overseeing any settlement of the case.

What are the allegations in the complaint? According to the filed complaint, during the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company could not adequately respond to supply chain issues and inflation by increasing its prices; (2) that, as a result of the increasing costs, Vertiv’s earnings would be adversely impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

What if I have information relevant to the case? Individuals with nonpublic information regarding Vertiv should consider whether to assist our investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the SEC program, whistleblowers who provide original information may, under certain circumstances, receive rewards totaling up to thirty percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, contact Jim Baker at (619) 814-4471 or [email protected].

