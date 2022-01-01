Tiny Tina's Wonderlands® is Now Available Worldwide

Today, 2K and Gearbox Software announced that %3Cb%3E%3Ci%3ETiny+Tina%26rsquo%3Bs+Wonderlands%26reg%3B%3C%2Fi%3E%3C%2Fb%3E, an all-new, fantasy-fueled looter shooter game from the unpredictable mind of Tiny Tina, is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and PC* via the Epic Games Store.

Today, 2K and Gearbox Software announced that Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands®, an all-new, fantasy-fueled looter shooter game from the unpredictable mind of Tiny Tina, is now available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and PC* via the Epic Games Store.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands features the journey of the Fatemaker through an extraordinary tabletop realm where rules rarely apply. Joined by an all-star celebrity cast, players can create and customize their own multiclass heroes as they loot, shoot, slash, and cast their way through outlandish monsters and treasure-filled dungeons on a quest to stop the tyrannical Dragon Lord. The chaotic fantasy world is brought to life by the utterly unpredictable Tiny Tina, who makes the rules, changes the world on the fly, and guides players on their respective journeys.

“Since we founded Gearbox in 1999, it’s always been a dream of ours to create a video game in a fantasy setting. Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is the result of everyone on our team pouring their hearts and souls into making a title like that a reality – it’s a love letter to anyone with a passion for role playing games or looter shooters,” said Randy Pitchford, founder of the Gearbox Entertainment Company. “I hope you join us and our millions of fans around the world in experiencing this impossible culmination of years and years of pent-up creativity and passion that's finally manifested in this wild, all-new, one-of-a-kind video game, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands."

Early critics are all-in on the chaotic adventure of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Game Informer awarded the game a 9.5 out of 10, calling it “a spellbinding hit” and “Gearbox Software’s best game.” COGconnected noted it’s “a worthy new IP,” while ComicBook.com described it as “a fantastic fantasy twist” and IGN called out the “excellent, laugh-out-loud writing.”

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands introduces a series of engaging features including:

Chaotic Co-op with Crossplay for All Launch Platforms : While venturing solo into the Wonderlands is an experience in itself, you can also start a party with up to three friends in seamless local split-screen or online multiplayer, including crossplay support for all launch platforms. Share the spoils or rush to get the shiniest loot—how you play is up to you!

: While venturing solo into the Wonderlands is an experience in itself, you can also start a party with up to three friends in seamless local split-screen or online multiplayer, including crossplay support for all launch platforms. Share the spoils or rush to get the shiniest loot—how you play is up to you! An Unpredictable Fantasy World: Tiny Tina is your disorderly guide through an extraordinary tabletop realm where rules rarely apply. Explore majestic cities, dank mushroom forests, foreboding fortresses, and more, all of which are connected by a vast Overworld;

Tiny Tina is your disorderly guide through an extraordinary tabletop realm where rules rarely apply. Explore majestic cities, dank mushroom forests, foreboding fortresses, and more, all of which are connected by a vast Overworld; Personalize Your Hero : Create your own hero with an expansive multiclass system that lets you mix and match six unique character skill trees, all with their own awesome abilities. Level up, refine your build, expand your arsenal, and become the ultimate Fatemaker;

: Create your own hero with an expansive multiclass system that lets you mix and match six unique character skill trees, all with their own awesome abilities. Level up, refine your build, expand your arsenal, and become the ultimate Fatemaker; Guns, Spells, and More : Defeat evil with devastating spells, powerful guns, and unique Action Skills in frenetic first-person battles. Use your firepower to vanquish legions of enemies, including smack-talking skeletons, land-roaming sharks, and colossal bosses;

: Defeat evil with devastating spells, powerful guns, and unique Action Skills in frenetic first-person battles. Use your firepower to vanquish legions of enemies, including smack-talking skeletons, land-roaming sharks, and colossal bosses; A Fantastical Cast of Characters: Joining you for the experience are headstrong captain Valentine and rule-obsessed robot Frette. During your quest to defeat the Dragon Lord, you'll meet a cast of lovable misfits – like a lute-wielding Bardbarian and your very own Fairy Punchfather – who bring this colorful world to life.

With multiple editions with digital bonus content, players can select the option that is right for them:

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands : Standard Edition is available for $59.99** on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and on PC via the Epic Games Store;

is available for $59.99** on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and on PC via the Epic Games Store; Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands : Next-Level Edition is available for $69.99** on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5*** and includes the base game, as well as the Dragon Lord Pack of bonus content;

is available for $69.99** on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5*** and includes the base game, as well as the Dragon Lord Pack of bonus content; Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition is available for $79.99** for the Epic Games Store and $89.99** for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5***. The Chaotic Great Edition comes with the Dragon Lord Pack plus the Season Pass, which includes four (4) new post-launch content drops and the Butt Stallion Pack.

Additionally, in collaboration with Epic Games, the chaotic fantasy world of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is crossing over with Fortnite via the Diamond Pony Glider, which you can get as a limited-time bonus in Fortnite when you purchase a digital copy of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands on the Epic Games Store!****

Developed by Gearbox Software, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is rated “T for Teen” by the ESRB. For more information on Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, please visit playwonderlands.com.

