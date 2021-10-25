Megatrends: CEO's of TLRY, OGGFF, BYND, BIRD Focus on Next Wave of Billion Dollar Market Opportunities in Cannabis, and Plant-Based Lifestyles

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO’s of: Tilray, Inc. ( TLRY, Financial), ORAGIN Foods ( OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG), Allbirds, Inc. ( BIRD), and Beyond Meat ( BYND).



Today’s lifestyle megatrends are creating billion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

Tilray, Inc. ( TLRY, Financial) CEO Irwin Simon: “Road Map to $4 Billion Revenue”

“...Through the completion of our business combination last year, we positioned Tilray as a disruptive cannabis industry leader with a portfolio highly sought after brands that bring people together in a memorable and positive way, contribute significant operation scale, benefit from a broad global distribution footprint, and last but not least, that are flourishing from hands-on CPG expertise and operational excellence across the board.

The economic engine driving shareholder value is our model that seeks to generate current cash flow, positive EBITDA while adding the infrastructure, production facilities, and distribution networks to capitalize on long-term growth opportunities that come with increasing acceptance of medical and recreational use of cannabis globally and ongoing cannabis legalization. This is the heart of Tilray's value proposition and it's unique among our peer set. Most importantly, this model constitutes the road map to $4 billion in revenue by the end of fiscal 2024…”

ORAGIN Foods ( OGGFF) (TSX.V: OG) CEO Matt Lurie: “Ready to Scale with Plant-Based Brands and Next Gen Organic Retailing”

ORAGIN Foods ( OGGFF) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investor conference, is capitalizing on twin megatrends in the booming plant-based foods space and specialty organic retailing. In his recent presentation, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie shared with investors how OGGFF is positioned for explosive growth in the coming months, as it scales its “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores and expands its portfolio of CPG brands focusing on the the plant-based and organic lifestyle.

OGGFF’s “Organic Garage” specialty retail stores have built up a cult following among millennial shoppers in Toronto, Canada through a fun experiential retail concept and discount pricing - ”Healthier Food For Less”. OGGFF currently has four stores generating over $30 million in revenue, at strong gross margins - and is now at an inflection point - ready to scale rapidly with new locations. In his interview with Wall Street Reporter, OGGFF CEO Matt Lurie discusses the possibilities for scaling the Organic Garage brand globally, whether through company owned stores, partnerships, and or franchises.

CEO Matt Lurie is especially excited about the growth potential for OGGFF’s branded CPG (Consumer Packaged Goods) business focused on the $30 billion plant-based foods and lifestyle sector. OGGFF is leveraging its retailing domain expertise into the plant-based foods space. With a strong insight and data on what sells on retail shelves and what today’s consumers want, OGGFF is developing a suite of plant-based CPG brands through acquisitions, and internal development with a significant focus on expansion in the US market.

One of OGGFF’s recently launched CPG brands “Future of Cheese” (targeting the $900 billion dairy alternatives market) is already gaining significant traction. Developed by the world’s leading cheese experts, Future of Cheese is rolling out a full line of cheese, butter and other exciting plant-based dairy products. The brand is a hit with consumers and products are selling out on shelves weekly. OGGFF is now expanding its product portfolio to 8-10 SKU’s in coming months which will help drive market penetration with international retailers, and restaurants. OGGFF expects significant revenue growth potential as it further develops a diversified suite of synergistic CPG brands through acquisitions in coming months.

March 23 - OGGFF appoints Matthew Merson to the Company’s Advisory Board to support growth and expansion of the Company’s Consumer Packaged Goods ("CPG") division. Mr. Merson is an industry executive with over 30 years of leadership roles with some of the most recognized food and beverage brands including dairy giant Danone, Coca-Cola, Glaceau, sustainable water brand Boxed Water, leading coconut water brand ZICO, and most recently, plant-based poultry company Simulate, owner of the popular brand NUGGS. Under Mr. Merson’s sales leadership, Simulate has obtained listings in over 10,000 U.S. stores including Walmart, Target, Safeway and Kroger.

Beyond Meat ( BYND) CEO Ethan Brown: “Category Leader in Plant Based Meat Brands”

“...Beyond Meat's unaided brand awareness in the U.S., increased to its highest level 26% according to July 2021 survey data, and remains the highest such level among all major plant based meat brands by a healthy margin. We continue to hold the number one product position, and four of the top six products in our category according to SPINS data for U.S. multi-outlet and natural and specialty towns for the 12 week period ended June 13, 2021...Total distribution points for the Beyond Meat brand or TDPs increased 55% year-over-year, driven by growth in total outlets, as well as the introduction of new products, including Beyond Meatballs and Beyond Breakfast Sausage Links according to SPINS data from MULO and natural specialty channels for the same period…We continue to hold the number one brand position in terms of dollar share according to NPD data for Q2 2021...We believe our progress internationally will accelerate and broaden as we implement investments, including the continued scaling of our EU and China operations that will enable capacity expansion, cost optimization and increased consumer engagement...”

Allbirds, Inc. ( BIRD) Joey Zwillinger CEO: “Climate Change Consumer Trends Driving Revenue Growth”

“...We have a tremendous runway in the global footwear and apparel industry which is estimated as of 2020 at $366 billion and $1.5 trillion respectively. And we are executing this at top of brand platform built around the most important consumer trend of this generation: climate change…We're driving the top line primarily through three areas: one, our growing store portfolio; two, international expansion; and three, product innovation, which feels new customer growth and increases the lifetime value of existing customers..”

“...Strategic choices have enabled a strong and differentiated foundation. We have served over four million customers since we sold our first shoe in 2016, and we have maintained a Net Promoter Score greater than 80 in each quarter since Q1 2019. In fact, we logged the global cross-channel NPS of 86 in the first half of 2021. And that wonderful customer experience has led to strong repeat engagement with customer cohorts of a year or more coming back for a second purchase at a rate of 43%. This repeat purchase rate is notable for both the consistency of the high repeat rate, and because it comes from the narrow assortment we have had to-date. As we expand our product offering, we're excited by the opportunity to utilize this expanded assortment, coupled with our technology and data advantage to grow repeat purchases. We are also energized by how many people have yet to learn about our brand. Our aided brand awareness is low, just 11% in the U.S. as of Q1 2021, with revenues in the trailing 12 months of $260 million…”

