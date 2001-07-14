Julie Haddon Appointed to fuboTV's Board of Directors

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that Julie Haddon, an owner of the NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars and a former NFL executive, has been named to its board of directors effective immediately. Haddon will also join the board’s audit committee.

“Julie is an incredibly respected sports, media and tech business leader who has built global audiences for some of the world’s biggest leagues and brands,” said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. “I have no doubt Julie will bring a valuable perspective to fuboTV as we aim to transform the TV space for consumers while providing value to our shareholders. I’m looking forward to working closely with Julie and welcoming her to fuboTV’s board of directors.”

“I am thrilled to join fuboTV’s board at such an exciting time in the company’s growth,” said Haddon. “I am looking forward to working with David, the other members of fubo’s board and its executive leadership team to help innovate, accelerate and activate the breadth of opportunities for fans to engage with sports and entertainment streaming content on fuboTV.”

Haddon is an owner of the Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Previously, she was senior vice president, global brand and consumer marketing for the National Football League (NFL) where she led a bi-coastal organization that delivered innovative and impactful strategic marketing, player and fan engagement brand programs from the Super Bowl to the Draft to the Inspire Change Social Justice initiatives. While at the NFL, Haddon’s team developed the league’s Brand and Fan Engagement strategy for sports betting. She also founded and served as executive sponsor of NFL Pride, the league’s first-ever LGBTQ+ group, and was executive producer of the documentary, A Lifetime of Sundays, featuring four iconic trailblazing women owners of the NFL.

Prior to joining the NFL, Haddon spent two decades working in senior leadership roles, including at DreamWorks Animation, which produced the hit franchise SHREK, where her team was the recipient of the first-ever Academy Award for an Animated Feature Film. She also led marketing at FOX/Disney’s Blue Sky Studios and social media at eBay and at Zynga, including through their IPO in 2011.

Haddon was also part of the early team at Twitter, and as a consultant, helped scale the company from its initial one million users and created the popular “Verified Account” feature that contributed to Twitter’s growth a decade ago. In 2012, she reprised her role at the FinTech company, SoFi, as their first marketing leader, helping build the foundational marketing team. She is also an advisor in Silicon Valley, and is a limited partner to an early stage venture capital firm, and has served as an investor and advisor to over a dozen startups.

Currently, Haddon serves on the board of directors for TOCA Football, a soccer-focused and technology-enabled experience company, with a mission to build the largest soccer training and entertainment venue in the world. She is also a senior advisor to Bettor Capital, a venture fund focused on sports betting and gaming innovation, as well as a board advisor at NuArca Labs, an international sports, athlete and ticketing NFT platform.

About fuboTV

With a mission to build the world’s leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content, interactivity and integrated wagering, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. fuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada, France and Spain.

Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, fuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television. The company's sports-first cable TV replacement product, fuboTV, offers U.S. subscribers more than 100 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2021). Subscribers can interact with fuboTV’s live streaming experience through predictive free-to-play games, which are integrated into select sports content.

Fubo Gaming Inc., a subsidiary of fuboTV Inc., launched Fubo Sportsbook, a next-generation mobile sportsbook purpose-built to integrate with fuboTV, in 2021.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements of fuboTV Inc. (“fuboTV”) that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our market opportunity, business strategy and plans and the continued shift in consumer behavior. The words “could,” “will,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “approximate,” “expect,” “potential,” “believe” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that fuboTV makes due to a number of important factors, including but not limited to risks related to our pursuit and engagement in acquisitions; our actual operating results may differ significantly from our guidance; risks related to fuboTV’s access to capital and fundraising prospects to fund its ongoing operations and support its planned growth; risks relating to diverting management’s attention from fuboTV’s ongoing business operations to address integration and fundraising efforts; the restrictions imposed by content providers on our distribution and marketing of our products and services; our reliance on third party platforms to operate certain aspects of our business; risks related to our technology, as well as cybersecurity and data privacy-related risks; our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; our revenue and gross profit are subject to seasonality; our operating results may fluctuate; our ability to attract and retain subscribers; we may not be able to license streaming content or other rights on acceptable terms; risks related to our ability to capitalize develop and market a sports wagering offering and the regulatory regime and related risks associated with such offering; risks related to the difficulty in measuring key metrics related to our business; risks related to the highly competitive nature of our industry; risks related to ongoing or future legal proceedings; and other risks, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies, including the impact of COVID-19 on the broader market. Further risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the full year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 1, 2022, and our other periodic filings with the SEC. We encourage you to read such risks in detail. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent fuboTV’s views as of the date of this press release. fuboTV anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing fuboTV’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

