3 Stocks That Look Cheap Compared to Their Cash Flows

I believe that one of the best places to look for value is with companies that look cheap compared to their cash generation. In business, cash is king. A company does not have a future if it does not have access to cash.

This can either come from cash generation or investors. The only reliable stream of cash is cash generated from operations. Investors usually cannot be relied upon to provide cash when the storm hits. They are usually happy to throw funding at a business in the good times, but when a company's outlook becomes tougher, investors are usually the first to balk. After all, investors do not have to support a business through thick and thin. They can always move on to find something else.

Masters of their own destiny

That is why I like to focus on businesses that have robust cash flows when searching for value. These firms are masters of their own destiny. They can pay down debt and pay off bills without having to rely on the kindness of strangers.

When one is looking for undervalued equities, it is vital to focus on companies that can look after themselves. Most companies that look cheap have fallen on hard times. They have lost the support of the market, and investors have moved on.

Therefore, they usually cannot rely on the kindness of strangers to pay off debts (they might be able to, but they will pay for it). That is why I think companies with solid cash flow numbers make better value plays than other firms.

With that in mind, here are a few companies that I believe look cheap compared to their cash generation. Please note, this is not investing advice; this is only supposed to be a starting point for further research. Aside from the numbers outlined below, I have only completed limited due diligence on the highlighted equities.

REV Group Inc.

The first company on my list is REV Group Inc. ( REVG, Financial). This company is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services.

In 2021, the firm generated free cash flow per share of $2.07. On this basis, the stock is selling at a price-to-free-cash-flow ratio of 6.8. It is also selling at a price-earnings ratio of 11.9.

The corporation is profitable, is generating lots of cash and is expected to report a 13% increase in earnings per share for the year ahead according to Wall Street. It also offers a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Oceaneering International

Another company that currently stands out as being undervalued compared to cash generation is a global provider of engineered services and products for the offshore oil and gas industry, Oceaneering International ( OII, Financial).

I think the outlook for the oil and gas industry is improving as producers look to increase output to take advantage of rising oil prices. While the company has generated losses in four of the past six years, Wall Street analysts expect this to change in the year ahead. They have the company generating nearly $2 per share in free cash flow for 2022, putting the stock at a price-to-free-cash-flow ratio of 8. I believe it might be worth taking a look at this company as a recovery play in the current environment.

Whirlpool Corp

Whirlpool Corp. ( WHR, Financial), the final stock on this list, is trading at a price-to-free-cash-flow ratio of 6.5 and an enterprise-value-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.6. The shares of the famous appliance maker are also selling at a price-earnings ratio of 6.7, which once again looks cheap.

These figures look pretty cheap compared to the company's potential over the next few years, in my opinion. Analysts are expecting profits to grow modestly in each of the next two years. The stock also supports a dividend yield of 3.6%.