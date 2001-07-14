Expro's GaleaTM Wins New Technology Award at OTC Houston 2022

Expro (NYSE: XPRO), is honored to be recognized at the 2022 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston with a Spotlight on New Technology® Award for the Autonomous Well Intervention System – Galea%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220325005310/en/

Expro's Galea(TM) technology - The world's first fully autonomous well intervention system (Photo: Business Wire)

This prestigious award highlights the latest and most innovative global technologies that are advancing and revolutionizing the future of the energy industry. Galea was selected based on its innovative autonomous technology and significant environmental, cost, and HSE impact beyond existing technologies.

Galea is the world’s first fully autonomous well intervention system, to maximize production while reducing intervention costs, HSE risks, and the carbon footprint of operations.

The system replaces larger, conventional, and more labor-intensive wireline rig-ups for a range of routine slickline operations. Galea can be configured in a variety of operating modes ranging from fully autonomous to manual to suit a range of applications on and offshore.

Galea deploys a tool string into the well either at regular intervals or as defined by the well conditions in fully autonomous mode. The system performs a pre-programmed intervention sequence in semi-autonomous mode, initiated locally or remotely. When in manual mode, quick rig-up intervention compared to conventional operations is enabled.

The system also reduces the impact of operations on the environment around the well site. A small self-contained intervention package located at the well site all year-round eliminates the need for repetitive environmentally disruptive wireline unit or truck operations required for traditional approaches.

Galea has several fail-safe features to ensure containment and elimination of potential wire-breaks during interventions.

Expro’s Well Intervention and Integrity Vice President Max Tseplic said:

“At Expro, we are very focused on the well optimization and integrity challenges faced by our customers. We have developed Galea, an intelligent autonomous well intervention system, to maximize production, while reducing operational overheads and provide a positive impact to the environment.

“Following successful field trials Galea is now available to our customers as a solution to a wide range of well intervention applications.

“This prestigious award from our industry recognizes not only one technology, but also Expro’s wider commitment to delivering cost-effective, innovative technologies and solutions, and what we consider to be best-in-class safety and service quality performance, as part of creating a more sustainable business and a lower carbon future.”

Expro’s North and Latin America Region Vice President Toby Pitre added:

“Enhancing our technology development remains a key focus for Expro. With a wide breadth of capabilities and expertise across the entire well lifecycle, we are fully focused on meeting changing industry demands.

“Galea is the latest addition to our balanced portfolio of world-class services and future-facing technologies that we will presenting at OTC Houston.

“As we see the return of global travel and in person events, OTC Houston 2022 will be an excellent opportunity for us to meet with customers and showcase our exciting new developments.”

Expro’s new future facing technologies and presentations will be available at OTC Houston 2022, from 2 – 5 May, 2022 – booth #2626.

Watch how Galea works here

ENDS

Notes to Editors:

Expro

Working for clients across the entire well life cycle, Expro is a leading provider of energy services, offering cost-effective, innovative solutions and best-in-class safety and service quality. The company’s extensive portfolio of capabilities spans well construction, well flow management, subsea well access, and well integrity and intervention.

Founded in 1938, Expro has more than 6,500 employees and provides services and solutions to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries with over 100 locations.

For more information, please visit: expro.com and connect with Expro on Twitter %40ExproGroup and LinkedIn %40Expro.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company, may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, subsea well access activity and delivering technical and operational regional requirements, and are indicated by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "outlook," "estimate," "expect," "project," "believe," "envision," "goal," "target," "can," "will," and similar words or phrases. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based largely on the Company's expectations and judgments and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are unforeseeable and beyond our control. The factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ include, among others the risk factors identified in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220325005310/en/