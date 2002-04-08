New to The Street TV Announces its Four Business Guest Interviews Airing on Bloomberg TV, Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 6:00 PM ET

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street TV announces broadcasting its business TV show Saturday, March 26, 2022, on Bloomberg TV at 6:00 PM ET.



New to The Street's TV show airs four (4) interviews of the following Companies and their representatives:

1). GlobeX Data Ltd.'s ( SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) interview, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

2). Cryptocurrency – Alpaca Finance's (CRYPTO: ALPACA) ($ALPACA) interview, Mr. Peter Woodard, Head of Institutional Growth.

3). Cryptocurrency – Vulcan Forge d 's (CRYPTO: PYR) ($PYR) interview, Mr. Jamie Thomson, CEO.

4). Cryptocurrency - FINXFLO's (CRYPTO: FXF) ($FXF) interview, James Gillingham, CEO.

On-set at the New York Stock Exchange (), Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at GlobeX Data, Ltd. ( SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT), talks to New to Street TV Anchor Jane King. Excited to be at the New York Stock Exchange, Alain explains the Company's Sekur® solutions solutions to prevent hacks. With cybersecurity options for emails, text messages, data securities, and password management, Sekur provides solutions for the growing cyber hacking problem. The Company's controlled and owned encryption technology is part of all Sekur product lines for businesses and individuals . A key beneficial technology built into the Sekur email is the SekurSend feature . A recipient that is not a Sekur subscriber can receive and send communications without the fear of becoming victimized by hackers. This Sekur feature is available in the subscribers' package for consumers and businesses alike for a monthly or yearly fee. 94% of hacking comes from an email breach. Using Sekur gives end-users confidence in not becoming hacked. Sekur does not use open public file services and open-source codes; the Company owns its servers, no third-party platforms, multiple data center redundancies, and no API (Application Program Interface). Alain explains that GlobeX Data does not have to comply with the 2018 US Cloud Act because the Company's business platform operates under Switzerland's constitutionally enacted very tough privacy laws.

New to The Street's TV show airs the in-studio Nasdaq Marketplace site interview with Mr. Peter Woodard, Head of Institutional Growth, Alpaca Finance (CRYPTO: $ALPACA) ($ALPACA) . Talking with Anchor Jane King, Peter provides information about Alpaca as a lending platform on Binance Smart Chain , where lenders and browsers together help bring the power of DeFi. Alpaca's crypto lending DeFi lending platform gets excellent financial returns for passive and active investors. Alpaca 's leverage yield farming financial product allows solid APY returns for all risk-return appetites. Peter explains that its automated market-making technology assists both sides of a financial transaction. As an open DeFi platform generating wonderful APY, Peter believes that legacy financial institutions will watch Alpaca Finance grow.

New to The Street TV's Anchor Ana Berry talks on this week's show with Mr. Jamie Thomson, CEO at Vulcan Forged (CRYPTO: PYR) ($PYR) . As a blockchain NFT and gaming platform powered by the Company's $PYR token, James provides an update on Vulcan Forged's company ongoings. With recent geopolitical events and worldwide downtrend economics, he sees a slowing in users on the metaverse platform. Even though demand slowed, he expects growth to continue in the long-term as the metaverse gaming adoption gains momentum. Vulcan Forged's VulcanVerse , a Greco-Roman fantasy Metaverse gaming platform, allows users to leave real-life issues behind and enjoy a completely different VR (Virtual Reality) gaming experience. These players/users can buy/sell land, swords, and other assets within this metaverse game. James sees VR hardware providers gaining demand and expects more crypto gaming metaverse growth, especially with VulcanVerse . On the show, James provided a new terminology, "GameiFi," which is a new word for the Pay-to-Earn ecosystems - Metaverse VR NFT gaming platforms, replacing the typical legacy Pay-to-Play gaming platforms in the marketplace.

The New to The Street TV show welcomes James Gillingham, CEO at FINXFLO (CRYPTO: FXF) ($FXF) , who talks with Anchor Jane King about his crypto exchange. FINXFLO is the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity aggregator that uses different crypto exchanges with the best price executions. FINXFLO has 18 other crypto exchanges integrated into their platform. James tells viewers that FINXFLO now has 300 new trading assets, new trade station features with better execution prices, and ZERO trading fees. With a global network of liquidity providers, FINXFLO is confident cryptocurrency traders will benefit even more from ZERO Trading Fees, some of the deepest in-market liquidity, and highly competitive, best available prices. In past geopolitical issues, fiat currencies were the flight to safety; James sees changing perceptions from the Ukraine-Russian War. Crypto and GOLD appear to be the new flight to safety. President Biden's Executive Order is a positive for the industry, giving current and future crypto users confidence and increasing acceptances. James reveals the upcoming launch of its FINXFLO debit card pinned to the $FXF token. The debit card is an everyday use card for its holder. Each transaction debits the cardholder's $FXF position held and automatically gives rewards based on uses. James tells viewers that management is working on getting the $FXF token traded on a Tier-1 cryptocurrency exchange. As crypto activities become more accepted worldwide, FINXFLO will surely benefit. FINXFLO's proprietary algorithm distributes customer orders across multiple crypto exchanges to retrieve optimal buy and sell prices with minimal slippage. Get started trading, download the FINXFLO mobile app, available on iOS and Google Android.

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. ( SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT):

GlobeX Data, Ltd. ( SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data, Ltd. sells its products through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data's Swiss-hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com & Twitter: @globexdata.

About Alpaca Finance (CRYPTO: ALPACA) ($ALPACA) :

Alpaca Finance (CRYPTO: ALPACA) ($ALPACA) is the largest lending protocol allowing leveraged yield farming on Binance Smart Chain. It helps lenders earn safe and stable yields and offers borrowers undercollateralized loans for leveraged yield farming positions, multiplying their farming principles and resulting profits.‌ As an enabler for the entire DeFi ecosystem, Alpaca amplifies the liquidity layer of integrated exchanges, improving their capital efficiency by connecting LP borrowers and lenders. Alpaca has become a fundamental building block within a DeFI platform through this empowering function. Alpaca Finance is a fair-launch project with no pre-sale, no investor, and no pre-mine - https://www.alpacafinance.org/ .

About Vulcan Forged (CRYPTO: PYR) ($PYR) :

Vulcan Forged (CRYPTO: PYR) ($PYR) is an easy-to-play and easy-to-build ecosystem design, community-based project that promotes the development of world-class blockchain games by supporting developers through incubation programs and crowdfunding. Blockchain game enthusiasts see Vulcan Forged as a one-stop-shop where they can access popular games within a large NFT marketplace, buying and selling digital gaming assets. Its $PYR settlement, staking, and the entire ecosystem powers its utility token. The ERC20 compatible $PYR is a cross-platform currency used in-game titles part of the Vulcan Forged gaming ecosystem - https://vulcanforged.com/ .

About FINXFLO (CRYPTO:FXF) ($FXF):

FINXFLO (CRYPTO: FXF) ($FXF) is a platform that focuses on changing the cryptocurrency market through innovation. As the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity and protocol aggregator, FINXFLO brings a one-stop solution for all cryptocurrency traders and investors. Using only one KYC account, our users can now utilize liquidity from CeFi and DeFi platforms through a single user interface. In simple terms, FINXFLO blends all the upsides of DeFi and CeFi ecosystems to produce the ultimate product- finxflo.com .

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands "New to the Street" and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television long and short-form - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.



CONTACT:

"New to The Street" Business Development office.

1-516-696-5900

[email protected]

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0bbcd260-5273-4015-831a-9748536ef35f