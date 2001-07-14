Miravo Healthcare™ Acknowledged In The Globe and Mail's Third-Annual Women Lead Here Benchmark of Executive Gender Diversity

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSX:MRV; OTCQX:MRVFF) d/b/a Miravo Healthcare (Miravo or the Company), a Canadian-focused healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products, today announced it has been recognized in The Globe and Mail’s 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here list. This annual editorial benchmark identifies best-in-class executive gender diversity in corporate Canada.

Established in 2020 by Report on Business magazine, the Women Lead Here initiative applies a proprietary research methodology to determine Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks. This initiative highlights businesses that have made tangible, systemic, organizational progress related to executive gender parity.

“I am honoured to be working at an organization that has once again been included on The Globe and Mail’s Report on Business Women Lead Here list,” said Tina Loucaides, Miravo’s Vice President, Secretary and General Counsel. “Miravo values diversity and recognizes that diversity and inclusion drives innovation and performance.”

“For the second year in a row, I am proud to see Miravo Healthcare included on the Globe and Mail’s Report on Business Women Lead Here list as a progressive leader in executive gender diversity both in corporate Canada and the specialty pharmaceutical sector. At Miravo, we continue to advance a culture of diversity and inclusion, which is critical to enabling a work environment where diverse perspectives are valued and respected. This honour reflects the culture of inclusivity and sponsorship that has been established by our Board, leadership team and employees,” stated Mary-Jane Burkett, Miravo’s Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

For the 2022 ranking, Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of nearly 500 large publicly traded Canadian companies, evaluating the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resultant data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-to-year change.

In total, 74 companies earned the 2022 Women Lead Here seal, with a combined average of 46% of executive roles held by female-identifying individuals.

The full list of 2022 Women Lead Here honourees can be found in the April issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday, March 26th, and online now at %3Cb%3Etgam.ca%2FWomenLeadHere%3C%2Fb%3E.

The strategies and ideas of winning companies will also be showcased at the Women Lead Here webcast, taking place on March 30, 2022. Event details and registration information are available at %3Cb%3Ewww.globeandmail.com%2Fevents%3C%2Fb%3E.

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 7.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.2 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Miravo Healthcare

Miravo is a Canadian-focused, healthcare company with global reach and a diversified portfolio of commercial products. The Company’s products target several therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy, neurology and dermatology. The Company’s strategy is to in-license and acquire growth-oriented, complementary products for Canadian and international markets. Miravo’s head office is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the international operations are located in Dublin, Ireland and the Company’s manufacturing facility is located in Varennes, Québec, Canada. The Varennes facility operates in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) environment respecting the U.S., Canada and E.U. GMP regulations and is regularly inspected by Health Canada and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For additional information, please visit www.miravohealthcare.com.

