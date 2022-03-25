ePlay's Klocked Announces Partnership with North Pole Engineering Runn Smart Treadmill Sensor

Klocked compatibility with Runn enables indoor treadmill activities

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2022 / ePlay Digital Inc . ( CSE:EPY) (OTC PINK:EPYFF) (FSE:2NY2 ) (the "Company") today announced at the Game Developer's Conference in San Francisco, a partnership with North Pole Engineering and their Runn Smart Treadmill Sensor. ePlay's award-winning Klocked app will offer real-time compatibility with the Runn Smart Treadmill Sensor . In the next Klocked app update Runn will connect in the Klocked 2D Activity Menu by tapping the Bluetooth symbol.

The Klocked app adds Bluetooth connectivity with Runn which tracks and transmits cadence, speed, and incline, in real-time to the Klocked App. Learn more .

"The Internet of Things (IOT) for sports and fitness on the metaverse is super exciting," says, Tim Eskew, VP of Marketing North Pole Engineering. "We are thrilled to work with Klocked and their users to offer unique immersive experiences to help motivate, improve, and have fun on their treadmill."

The partnership includes cross-marketing including on North Pole Engineering's website and packaging and in Klocked World sports metaverse. Klocked runners using Runn will unlock a unique Runn map, audio and video effects, medals, and digital apparel.

"Immersing runners in a 3D and augmented reality audio and video experience in real-time is totally unique to Klocked," says Trevor Doerksen, CEO of ePlay Digital and co-creator of Klocked fitness app. "Working with an inexpensive Runn Smart Treadmill Sensor is a key goal to help runners create epic sports moments on their treadmill."

Treadmill sensor compatibility supports existing Klocked audio and video cues, adaptive music to optimize cadence, pre-race and in-race coaching, and the P4 AI performance-enhancing audio cues that improve training and race-day performance. Real-time evaluation is powered by Klocked P4 AI and Weav Music 's performance-enhancing adaptive music & AR coaching technology.

Klocked P4 AI

Klocked helps everybody to get outdoors and provides daily real-time motivation towards healthy living. The Klocked P4 AI system augments a user's experience with real-time and interval audio cues making fitness fun, competitive, and gamified. Klocked not only equips users with motivation but with real-time information and data that is not available anywhere else. Klocked P4 AI includes Place, Placement, Performance, and Personal Best Augmented Reality (AR).

Coach Kelly

Coach Kelly joins Klocked users on race and fun run days. Upcoming races and fun runs include Berlin, Paris, and New York. Join 30-minutes before start time and Coach Kelly walks participants through the upcoming event. Coach Kelly is with you at race start, during the race, and through to the finish line. Check out the schedule .

More Sports Science

Additional Advanced Sports Science Features include:

Placement visual and audio cues to advance race position by gender and age division

Gamification to advance to the next level

Leaderboards by age and gender divisions

Special challenges and races

Bonus points and special effects for passing and participating in challenges

Earn real and augmented reality t-shirts, race bibs, and medals

Klocked Sports Science Platform is now available in the free Klocked App .

About North Pole Engineering

North Pole Engineering is an Internet of Things products and engineering services company. For over 20 years, North Pole Engineering has been about specializing in providing sensors and enabling technologies to companies across a wide range of vertical markets including sports, fitness, and wellness. Our goal is to help clients integrate cost-effective technology for their sensor-based products and systems to efficiently move data to the Internet where it can be used to enhance operations, reduce costs, and improve client experiences. Above all, we are innovators.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including their new augmented reality running app, Klocked.run , sports gaming app Fan Freak , flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.com . ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo eSports specializes in augmented reality, mobile game development and mobile eSports streaming.

