The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Vertiv Holdings Co (“Vertiv” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VRT) securities between April 28, 2021 and February 23, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Vertiv investors have until May 23, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On February 23, 2022, at 6:00 a.m. Eastern, Vertiv reported disappointing financial results, including $0.06 earnings per share for fourth quarter 2021, missing analyst estimates of $0.28 per share. Vertiv’s Chief Executive Officer attributed the poor results to management “consistently underestimat[ing] inflation and supply chain constraints for both timing and degree, which dictated a tepid 2021 pricing response.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $7.19, or 37%, to close at $12.38 per share on February 23, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company could not adequately respond to supply chain issues and inflation by increasing its prices; (2) that, as a result of the increasing costs, Vertiv’s earnings would be adversely impacted; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter.com%2FFRC_LAW.

If you purchased Vertiv securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than May 23, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff. To be a member of the Class you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the Class. If you purchased Vertiv securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220325005094/en/