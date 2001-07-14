Napa Valley's Trinchero Family Estates Supports Online Business Growth with HPE GreenLake

Hewlett+Packard+Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that Trinchero+Family+Estates (TFE), a family-owned global wine and spirits producer, transformed and modernized its expanding business with the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform. The initiative was completed in strong collaboration with PKA+Technologies+Inc., a HPE Platinum channel partner.

“Our customers turn to the HPE GreenLake platform, that is underpinned by HPE’s powerful compute technologies, for its data-first, unified experience that allows them to modernize their organization by choosing and scaling cloud services based on their business goals,” said Neil MacDonald, senior vice president and general manager, Compute, at HPE. “We are honored to have collaborated with one of our key channel partners, PKA Technologies, to accelerate Trinchero Family Estates’ digital transformation for its worldwide wine and spirits operation and unlock faster value using composable compute services in one cloud platform.”

Trinchero Family Estates embraces unprecedented online demands in the wake of COVID-19

Family-owned Trinchero Family Estates (TFE) is based in Napa Valley, California – one of the world’s premier wine regions. TFE has operated for more than 70 years, and to date, has a robust portfolio of more than 50 acclaimed brands, including Ménage à Trois, Joel Gott Wines, SEAGLASS Wine Company and Tres Agaves Organic Tequila, in addition to Sutter Home – the creator of the world’s first-ever White Zinfandel.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as a majority of people sheltered-in-place and purchased more goods online, TFE experienced a significant spike in demand, resulting in dynamic shifts in overall production from bottling and labeling to packaging and distribution. The surge in orders also generated large amounts of data as consumer data analysis took top priority in targeting sales to appropriate audiences and markets.

“At Trinchero Family Estates, we are committed to continuing our legacy of delivering memorable experiences to customers worldwide with our global portfolio of brands,” said Jeremy Mostafanejad, senior director, infrastructure/operations at Trinchero Family Estates. “As our business has grown – creating new demands for technology resources – we turned to HPE and PKA Technologies to transform our IT environment and control costs by using advanced HPE Synergy solutions – delivered as a cloud service – through the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform. With the new cloud service, we gained a significant boost in compute capacity and support for an expanding data warehouse – both essential for the continued growth of our business.”

Modernizing all applications and data using HPE GreenLake for Composable Compute

To manage the fluctuation and data growth from increased orders, along with ageing on-premises infrastructure, TFE consulted with PKA Technologies, one of HPE’s key channel partners, on how to transform and modernize its data assets while avoiding financial risk associated with new technology investments.

After advising on the HPE GreenLake platform, PKA implemented the solution to seamlessly transition TFE’s applications and data across multi-functions. In doing so, TFE easily upgraded its previous solutions, using HPE Synergy, a composable, software-defined infrastructure, to a newer generation with faster performance and overall advanced, flexible capabilities to support all of its business applications. TFE immediately saw results of speeding up application performance from up to 5-10 minutes, to just seconds.

Additionally, by using HPE GreenLake Central, a centralized portal for managing and optimizing IT environments while gaining insights, TFE gained insight into usage across multiple departments – including production, bottling and data services – to allocate resources accordingly and control spend.

“Understanding Trinchero Family Estates’ business and working with them to achieve business outcomes through technology, we identified HPE GreenLake as the optimal solution,” said Felise Katz, chief executive officer of PKA Technologies, Inc. “By leveraging the HPE Synergy solution via HPE GreenLake, TFE is able to reduce costs and utilize compute resources in line with their growing data base and overall business growth.”

To learn more about HPE GreenLake for Composable Compute, please visit:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hpe.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fgreenlake%2Fcomposable-compute.html.

About HPE GreenLake

The HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform enables customers to accelerate data-first modernization and provides over 50 cloud services that can run on-premises, at the edge, in a colocation facility, and in the public cloud. In Q1 2022, HPE reported Annual Recurring Revenue of $798 million and as-a-service orders growth of 136 percent year-over-year. In April 2022, with the onboarding of Aruba customers, HPE will add over 120,000 customers to the HPE GreenLake platform. The scalable, pay-as-you go HPE GreenLake platform also delivers robust security, compliance, and control, and supports a broad partner ecosystem – including channel partners, distributors, independent software vendors, public cloud providers, service providers, and system integrators. For more information on HPE GreenLake, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hpe.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fgreenlake.html.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com.

About Trinchero Family Estates Wine & Spirits

The second-largest family-owned winery and fourth-largest overall, Trinchero Family Estates (TFE) comprises more than 50 award-winning wine and spirits brands distributed in nearly 50 countries around the globe. Founded in 1948—when Italian immigrant Mario Trinchero brought his young family from New York City to Napa Valley and purchased an abandoned Prohibition-era winery called Sutter Home in St. Helena—Trinchero Family Estates has been an innovator for seven decades. Today, Trinchero Family Estates remains deeply rooted in Napa Valley, encompassing a broad portfolio of global offerings, including flagship brands Sutter Home Family Vineyards, Ménage à Trois and SEAGLASS Wine Company; luxury brands Trinchero Napa Valley, Napa Cellars and Neyers Vineyards; partner brands Joel Gott Wines, Charles & Charles and Bieler Père et Fils; import brands San Polo, Famiglia Cotarella, Ceretto, Tenuta Regaleali, Angove Family Winemakers, Avissi Prosecco, Echo Bay, Finca Allende and Terras Gauda; and spirits and specialty beverage brands Hanson of Sonoma Organic Vodka, Tres Agaves Organic Tequila, Tres Agaves Organic Cocktail Mixers, Amador Whiskey and Trincheri Vermouth. Learn more at www.tfewines.com.

