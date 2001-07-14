WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC. NAMED TO NEWSWEEK'S LIST OF 'AMERICA'S MOST TRUSTED COMPANIES'

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home-furnishings retailer, announced today that the company was included on Newsweek’s inaugural list of ‘America’s Most Trusted Companies 2022.’

The ‘America’s Most Trusted Companies 2022’ list is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list features 400 companies across 22 industries with Williams-Sonoma, Inc. prominently featured as one of America’s most trusted retailers.

“We are proud that our people-first company culture and our commitment to industry-leading ethical and sustainable business practices continues to build trust with our customers, shareholders and employees,” said Laura Alber, President and CEO of Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

The companies that made ‘America's Most Trusted Companies 2022’ list were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 50,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know on three touchpoints of trust — customer trust, investor trust and employee trust. A total of 110,000 evaluations were submitted. All stock exchange-listed companies with a revenue of more than $500 million in 2020 were considered in the study, which was conducted in the third quarter of 2021.

ABOUT WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. is the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer. The company’s products, representing distinct merchandise strategies — Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, West Elm, Williams Sonoma Home, Rejuvenation, and Mark and Graham — are marketed through e-commerce websites, direct-mail catalogs and retail stores. These brands are also part of The Key Rewards, our free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the Williams-Sonoma family of brands. We operate in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, offer international shipping to customers worldwide, and have unaffiliated franchisees that operate stores in the Middle East, the Philippines, Mexico, South Korea and India, as well as e-commerce websites in certain locations. We are also proud to lead the industry with our ESG efforts. Our company is Good By Design — we’ve deeply engrained sustainability into our business. From our factories to your home, we’re united in a shared purpose to care for our people and our planet.

