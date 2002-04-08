ACV Appoints Chief Legal Officer and Scales to 2,000 Teammates

BUFFALO, N.Y., March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV ( ACVA), the leading digital automotive marketplace and data services partner for dealers and commercial partners, is celebrating a milestone in company growth, surpassing 2,000 teammates across its North American footprint. This includes acquisitions in the past year of MAX Digital , Drivably and Monk SAS , expanding the number of pioneering tools and technology available to ACV’s customers, and adding high-end technical talent to the ACV team.



As part of the company’s growth, ACV also announces Leanne Fitzgerald as Chief Legal Officer, the newest member of ACV’s senior leadership team. Responsible for managing all of ACV’s legal, regulatory and compliance matters, Fitzgerald is a seasoned leader with experience working for public technology companies, most recently serving as General Counsel and Secretary for Cerence Inc. ( CRNC), as well as previously having leadership roles with Nuance Communications and EMC Corporation.

“Leanne’s background and intersecting interests of engineering, business and law are a perfect match for ACV to help drive our ongoing growth and foster security for our company’s continued innovations,” said ACV CEO George Chamoun. “Leanne’s experience will help further build trust and transparency as we continue to expand our team, bringing unique perspectives to push data-driven digital technologies that enable customers to source, value, buy, sell, and manage inventory, in an ever-evolving industry.”

In this role, Fitzgerald will provide counsel to the board of directors, executive team and additional senior management team members. She will also serve as secretary to ACV’s board of directors.

“I am excited to join the ACV team as the company further builds upon its mission to provide advanced digital data-driven solutions to its customers with its growing team of industry leaders,” said Fitzgerald. “Having a background in the automotive technology space, I look forward to building upon that and partnering with the leadership team to ensure the continued development of ACV’s offerings addressing the needs of our customers and shareholders.”

Fitzgerald reports directly to ACV CEO George Chamoun. Fitzgerald holds a degree in engineering from the University of Massachusetts and a law degree from the University of New Hampshire. She is a member of the Massachusetts bar, the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit and the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

For more information, visit www.acvauctions.com .

About ACV

ACV is on a mission to transform the automotive industry by building the most trusted and efficient digital marketplace and data solutions for sourcing, selling and managing used vehicles with transparency and comprehensive insights that were once unimaginable.

ACV’s network of brands includes ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation and ACV Capital within its Marketplace Products as well as True360, MAX Digital, Drivably and Monk SAS. For more information about ACV, visit www.acvauto.com .

Trademark reference: ACV and the ACV logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of ACV Auctions Inc, Inc. or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

