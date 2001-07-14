United Rentals Selected to Newsweek's America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 List

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) today announced it has been selected by Newsweek as one of America’s Most Trusted Companies 2022. United Rentals was ranked first in its category. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on March 22, 2022 and can currently be viewed on Newsweek’s website.

America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 50,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know on all three touchpoints of trust. A total of 110,000 evaluations were submitted. All stock exchange listed companies with a revenue over $500 million in 2020 have been considered in the study.

The top 400 Most Trusted Companies across 22 industries have been chosen based on a holistic approach to evaluating trust. The three main public touchpoints of trust have been considered: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust.

“Being named one of America’s Most Trusted Companies is truly a testament to the ability, strength and character of our team and our core values” said Craig Pintoff, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, United Rentals. “To know our employees and customers trust in our ability to build a better future together is an honor.”

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,288 rental locations in North America, 11 in Europe, 28 in Australia and 18 in New Zealand. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 20,400 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,300 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $15.79 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index® and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220325005434/en/