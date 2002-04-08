Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Traeger Inc. (COOK)

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether Traeger Inc. (“Traeger” or the “Company”) (: COOK) or certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. If you purchased Traeger securities pursuant and/or traceable to Traeger’s initial public offering (“IPO”) in July 2021, you are encouraged to contact Scott+Scott attorney Rhiana Swartz at (844) 818-6980 for more information.



Traeger purports to be the creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, an outdoor cooking system that ignites all-natural hardwoods to grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and barbeque.

On or about July 30, 2021, Traeger commenced an initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing 23,529,411 shares of common stock to the investing public at $18 per share.

On March 24, 2022, Traeger released its fourth quarter 2021 financial results and provided 2022 guidance, projecting annual revenue below analyst expectations. On this news, Traeger’s stock dropped $1.04 per share, representing a decline of 11.8%.

During open market hours on March 25, 2022, Traeger’s shares continued to fall, trading as low as $6.92 per share, or nearly 62% below the Company’s $18 IPO price.

What You Can Do

If you purchased Traeger securities, and you wish to discuss this investigation, please contact attorney Rhiana Swartz at (844) 818-6980, or at [email protected], or visit the Traeger investigation page on our website at https://scott-scott.com/investigation/traeger-inc/.

About Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

CONTACT:

Rhiana Swartz

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP

230 Park Ave, 17th Floor, NY, NY 10169

(844) 818-6980

[email protected]