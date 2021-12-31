Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd Buys SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, ,

New Purchases: GMF, VTI, BRK.A, GOOG, KOF, DHT, SANM, TX, HLF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Alphabet Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, sells Alphabet Inc, , , , during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd owns 48 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (GMF) - 137,718 shares, 13.35% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 75,169 shares, 13.31% of the total portfolio. New Position Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 30 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,014 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. New Position Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) - 197,686 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio.

Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.98 and $127.61, with an estimated average price of $123.03. The stock is now traded at around $110.275900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.35%. The holding were 137,718 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $228.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.31%. The holding were 75,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $538949.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.87%. The holding were 30 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2830.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.4%. The holding were 3,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $47.53 and $56.52, with an estimated average price of $53.01. The stock is now traded at around $53.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 19,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd initiated holding in DHT Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.11 and $7.08, with an estimated average price of $5.95. The stock is now traded at around $5.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in Coinbase Global Inc by 315.38%. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $186.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 18,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd added to a holding in GasLog Partners LP by 65.38%. The purchase prices were between $4.13 and $5.87, with an estimated average price of $4.8. The stock is now traded at around $5.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 64,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $16.22 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $16.37.

Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The sale prices were between $40.2 and $47.22, with an estimated average price of $43.74.

Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd sold out a holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The sale prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02.

Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 88.64%. The sale prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2833.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -8.94%. Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd still held 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd reduced to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 25%. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93. The stock is now traded at around $182.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Privium Fund Management (UK) Ltd still held 1,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.