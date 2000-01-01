Bestinver's 4th-Quarter 2021 Letter

Dear investor,

The year is over and the dynamics of the world’s major stock markets continue to provide a false impression of exuberant markets. We have rising indices, undoubtedly, but the dispersion in returns across geographies and companies remains huge.

Rising stock markets on the back of a few stocks, ultra-low bond yields and soaring commodities were the tone of the second half of 2021. In many ways, today’s environment is reminiscent of the markets at the beginning of this century. We observe dynamics that contain all the elements that define excess which, as then, coexist with fantastic investment opportunities. Opportunities that we find in companies that we hold in our funds, whose returns compared to alternatives such as cash, government bonds or real estate seem to us to be truly spectacular. Twenty years ago, the (wild) differences in terms of relative opportunity between assets were much less evident than they are today.

Did you know that 50% of the Standard and Poor’s 500 returns this year are explained by the performance of its five largest companies? In the case of the Nasdaq Composite, an index comprising almost 3,800 companies, this percentage rises to 60%. This is incredible. Not only that, the weight of the ten largest companies in the S&P represents a third of the index (ten years ago it was 9.3%) and their stock market value is equal to that of the 432 smaller companies (which account for 87% of the index).

We describe a composition of indices that is very undiversified and invites exaggeration, as the criteria for weighting the weight of their members depends on their stock market performance. The better they do it, the higher their representation in the index. Giants becoming more and more gigantic. Does this dynamic not sound familiar? Today’s big companies are better businesses than the giants of ten or 20 years ago, no doubt, but remember the over-representation of Telefónica in the Ibex in 2000 or that of the banks in 2007.

History need not repeat itself, but as Mark Twain said, it usually rhymes.

Ideas for decorating your digital living room

However, there are far worse excesses than the concentration of the large global indices. Some of them have already been discussed here, such as SPACs or meme-stocks. We cannot resist commenting on one more: NFTs. What are we talking about? NFTs or non-fungible tokens are digital assets that have a characteristic that seems to make them very valuable: they are unique and unrepeatable. Thanks to blockchain technology, this type of asset can be stored and its originality and ownership can be certified. This is achieved by means of a smart contract which, in our opinion, adds another very valuable feature in terms of speculation: the possibility of trading them.

Notice that the famous Christie’s auction house sold a few months ago an NFT called Everydays: the First 5000 Days by a digital artist known as Beeple. Do you know how much the happy buyer paid for the non-fungible token? The equivalent of USD 69M in Ethereum cryptocurrency. A digital trading card exchange that some of us find Kafkaesque. What we are able to understand, however, is that the possibility of trading this NFT gives its owner the opportunity to resell it to the next “investor” who has the whim to decorate (in a unique and unrepeatable way) his or her digital living room.

A balance of forces that is not easy to grasp

How can we explain such bipolar markets, where real aberrations coexist with assets offering double-digit returns? The first thing is that valuation is not an important “factor” in the investment world. Much of the blame for this lies with interest rates, which remain ridiculously low. The yield on the ten-year US bond closed 2021 at around 1.47% and that of the German bond remains negative. In other words, we have to pay (you read that right, pay) the German state for lending it money for a decade. We understand that new variants of the coronavirus have detracted from the ongoing economic recovery, but it is difficult to justify such negative real (inflation-adjusted) returns on misnamed “risk-free” assets.

If last year an oracle had told us that US and European GDP would grow by more than 5% and that inflation rates would end the year at 6%, a four-decade high, most of us would have been betting on a very difficult 2021 for fixed income (rates would have risen visibly). Similarly, we would have believed that the performance of “safe haven” stocks, those that enjoyed stratospheric rallies in 2020 and traded at very demanding multiples, would have been far lower than many companies affected by the pandemic. Companies that will see a vigorous recovery in their results in the next few years and which were (and still are) trading at much more attractive valuations. This is reasonable. Don’t you think? Well, actually, nothing could be further from the truth.

Consensus growth expectations have undoubtedly been moderating from mid-year until now. On the one hand, the surprises that COVID-19 had up its sleeve in the form of mutations have taken a toll on the profit generation of many companies. So has the generalised rise in prices in the economy, a silent tax that also takes a bite out of households’ disposable income. Moreover, these inflationary pressures are set to tighten financial conditions in the coming months, when the central banks start to raise interest rates. And let us not forget China, which is trying to articulate an orderly landing of its real estate excesses.

Yes, all this is true. But it is still very difficult to understand the coexistence of many real assets (real estate, commodities, collectibles, etc.) that discount a persistent inflationary environment for the coming years, with other types of assets (a significant part of global fixed income, companies on the stock market that are considered “safe”, etc.) that are trading as if they were anticipating a world with pyrrhic economic growth or a severe economic policy error. Does this make sense? That may be, but the current balance of market forces is not easy to understand.

Omicron, from pandemic to epidemic?

Turning to equities, since the vaccine announcements in November 2020, we have seen a tug-of-war between stocks that could be described as “back to normal”, companies that are more sensitive to the economic cycle and belong to sectors that are considered traditional (often labelled as Value) and those that could be described as “beneficiaries of COVID-19”, generally large technology companies and companies with high visibility in their results (those labelled as Growth). The tug-of-war that, truth be told, only lasted until last summer. Since then, we have witnessed a very marked “loosening” on the part of the former —with the exception of some financial companies and oil companies— and a vigorous “pull” on the part of the latter.

There is no doubt that the coronavirus may continue to provide unpleasant surprises, even if the empirical evidence to date shows us how the pandemic is following the most orthodox path in the life of viruses: increasingly infectious but with less lethal variants. In fact, Omicron, which has been so bad for the share price of many of our companies, could —potentially— lead to the end of the pandemic by transforming it into something more akin to a seasonal epidemic. If the severity of this variant is as mild as it has been so far, a theory for which there is growing evidence, the authorities will have no incentive to continue strangling economic activity for much longer.

Vaccination, for the moment, seems to be proving effective —reducing hospitalisation rates, ICU occupancy and virus mortality— and yet in many parts of the world strict disease suppression measures are still the order of the day. It is not easy to manage the unquestionable asymmetries between economics and healthcare.

Perhaps this is due to the lack of debate and slow reflection, without tribalism or sectarianism. Or that we all live in a bit of a daze and bewildered after all that has happened in the last two years. It does not help that every new piece of information on the global pandemic is live in real time on our devices. Nor does the tone of most of the media, which have found a vein in the drama we have had to live through. But what is clear is that the measures being taken, many of them no longer so extraordinary, may have important long-term consequences. We are not sure that its impact is being taken into account to its full extent.

Promoting the proper functioning of (public) health services must be a priority, of course, but we cannot permanently sacrifice the economic survival of a huge group of (private) industries such as leisure, entertainment, hospitality, tourism or retail. Not to mention the psychological impact on children and not-so-children of the continuous confinements that we witness in half the world (in this area in Spain we are privileged). Without realising it, we may be witnessing a change of habits in the population with unknown consequences.

The more we become accustomed to this “new normal” in the personal and collective, political and economic spheres, the more we enter a terrain prone to destabilising balances that have been woven for decades. Think for example of the consumption of goods versus services, the implications for the demand and supply of goods and services and the consequences this dynamic has on supply chains, on the raw materials needed for their production or on business investment decisions. The impact of all these changes on the productive fabric and the workforce in the sectors concerned can be profound.

Any analysis we make of the important variables in the management of our savings (economic growth, interest rates, political stability, etc.) that does not take into account these reflections and their possible consequences, will not be integrating a new reality towards which we are inevitably heading if the situation does not reverse in the coming months.

Optimistic yes, cautious also

The events of the last few months serve as a perfect reminder not to be too passionate when it comes to forecasting the future. Being dogmatic in today’s environment is a perfect recipe for folly. In any case, at Bestinver we are reasonably optimistic. Our impression is that COVID-19 will not disappear, but its footprint on the economy and on our customs will fade over time. In other words, the “new normal” will end up being more normal than expected.

Omicron will undoubtedly have a short-term economic impact, as many trips and events will be cancelled, some offices will remain closed and news flow is likely to be negative for some time. However, if investors, who tend to look to the future —or used to do so until not so long ago— start to discount a slight impact of the virus, we could see a very powerful revaluation in all these sectors that have been so heavily punished in the last months of 2021. Our portfolios would benefit greatly from a movement such as the one we have just described.

But we also maintain a necessary dose of caution, not only because we know everything we do not know about COVID-19, but because many of the problems that existed before it came into our lives are still there. Some of them have even increased. We are referring to the geopolitical tensions between the US and China, the very high levels of debt in the system and the total lack of orthodoxy in the economic policies of the world’s main economies. Policies which, by the way, will now have to deal with the appearance of a spectre called inflation.

We would prefer the world to be more normal, no doubt, but we are not afraid of these threats. Owning good companies bought at good prices is an insurance for survival in bad times, as well as a guarantee of prosperity in good times. In this respect, we have very good cards to play in the coming years.

Formidable investment opportunities

Our portfolios have exposure to companies that have been hit by the pandemic. The Delta variant first and the Omicron variant more recently, which so far have not collapsed health services or significantly increased mortality in any country (fingers crossed), have caused many investors to exit —sometimes in a stampede— in these stocks. They have sought refuge in companies with more predictable short-term businesses. For now they have been a good protection, we do not believe they will become a major investment.

It is clear that in recent months these companies in depressed sectors have not performed as expected. We believe they represent a very attractive destination for our capital over the coming years. Their earnings are set to grow above the average of listed companies and the returns they offer at current prices are well above the market.

On the other hand, there is a group of companies that have historically provided us with very good returns (we believe they will continue to do so) and which also served as a counterbalance to the more cyclical component of our portfolios. In the latter part of 2021 their prices collapsed. We are referring to food (and not only food) delivery companies and some leading e-commerce platforms. Again, we believe they represent a great investment opportunity.

Their revenues have increased exponentially thanks to COVID-19, this is undoubtedly true, but in the coming years they will continue to grow vigorously as they are leaders in sectors that have a structural tailwind ahead of them. More importantly, after their recent intensive investment phase (taking advantage of the low cost of capital they have enjoyed), they are in a position to generate profits that have so far remained hidden in their income statements.

Bestinver portfolios

Given the dynamics described above, it is not hard to understand why the performance of some of our international equity funds has fallen short of our expectations. Fortunately, domestic and fixed income funds have performed exceptionally well in a challenging and difficult environment for their markets.

We have had good absolute returns in most of our funds, but our standards mean that relative performance has to be good as well. We should have done a little better here, although the latent opportunity we see in our funds over the next few years is significant. 2021 has not shown all the returns that the companies in our portfolios have, but the quality of the businesses and their value are still there. The returns have not vanished, they have just been hidden for a while.

We may have made some mistakes, but we do not believe that they justify the performance of any of the international funds in the latter part of the year. Mistakes are never a cost, they are an investment in learning necessary for better returns in the future. In any case, the short-term stock market performance of a small group of securities cannot be equated with an investment error. It is necessary to apply some perspective, bearing in mind the prudence that always characterises our investment team.

Process and outcome often converge in the long run

Judging the quality of our decisions by the results in a short period of time is not a simple task. It is perfectly understandable that this should be done. In many areas, the immediate results provide a good measure of the value of the decisions that led to them. In the investment world is not always like this. It all depends on the glasses (for presbyopia or myopia) that we wear at the time of our analysis.

In our profession, process and outcome often converge in the long term. In the short term there is no correlation. Sensible and correct decisions can seem wrong for a long time. This peculiarity makes our activity so different from others.

Take tennis, for example. A sport dominated by skill where randomness has little influence on the outcome. If any member of Bestinver’s investment team were to play 100 matches against Rafa Nadal, they would lose each and every one of them by absolutely shocking scorelines. The results would be an excellent indication of the relative abilities of each.

Now imagine that a member of this team had to participate in an annual portfolio management competition against his or her teenage son’s or daughter’s class. Do you think our colleague —with the invaluable help of the rest of the Bestinver team— would have a significant advantage over the kids? We would like to believe so, but it is not true. The probability of our portfolio outperforming the teenager portfolio would not be much more than 50%, although the odds of the outcome tilting in our favour would increase substantially as the time horizon is extended.

Suppose the class held companies whose performance was catalysed by an unexpected geopolitical event. Or that any of them were bought out. Or simply that their actions worked better than ours —there is no need to imagine complicated scenarios. The immediate consequence would be that our reasonably professional and diligent investment decision-making would be overtaken by the random selections of a few teenagers.

An observer of the bottom line would think that Bestinver’s investment process is no better than that of its employees’ children. Not only that, living in the world we live in, if the outcome were to become public and achieve notoriety, we are sure that the smartest in the class would end up setting up an ETF or a financial advisory service on social media.

Same value, higher returns

This is indeed all a bit of a caricature, but it is a very good description of reality as it is. In the short term, stock prices are driven by thousands of random variables. Every day in the markets, millions of individuals with different risk tolerances, different emotional aptitudes and time horizons ranging from minutes (in the case of many traders) to several years (as in our case) participate in the markets.

We own businesses that are quoted on the market hundreds of thousands of times a day. Listed does not mean that they are being valued.For each company in our portfolios we have done a thorough analysis, concluding that they are worth much more than the price at which they are listed on the stock market today.

Seeing how some of the companies we hold in the funds have lost up to a third of their stock market value in a few weeks, one would think that their ability to generate value has collapsed. Nothing could be further from the truth. Operationally they are performing spectacularly. A performance that the market has not rewarded so far, but we are sure it will recognise in the near future. Our companies are well financed, have leadership positions that they continue to build on in these turbulent times and are taking advantage of this crisis to increase the capacity to generate value for its owners in the future.

It is very important that we bear in mind the link between price and return and understand the opportunity that exists in our funds today. We have commented on occasion that the stock market is one of the few places where most people prefer to buy when prices are rising rather than when they are falling. This is a mistake. Triggered by worse-than-expected quarterly results, a delayed economic recovery or an unforeseen macroeconomic event, downturns (which are market sell-offs) are a great opportunity to put our long-term savings to work.

Bestinver’s portfolios are worth as much or more than they were just a few months ago. Their prices, on the other hand, are lower. In some cases, substantially lower. The returns they treasure, therefore, are significantly higher. Lest we forget that. As we said before, the opportunity for the next few years seems to us to be formidable.

Finally, we invite you to read the management commentary for each of our funds. A commentary in which you will have the opportunity to know the vision of their managers, what they expect from 2022 and the main movements made in their portfolios in the last months.

We would like to thank you once again for your trust and wish you a happy 2022.

Yours sincerely,

The investment team

BESTINVER