Wejo Changes Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results Announcement to March 31, 2022

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) (“Wejo” or the “Company”), a global leader in cloud and software analytics for connected, electric and autonomous mobility, announced that it has changed the date of its 2021 fourth quarter and full-year financial results announcement to Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Wejo will announce the financial results shortly after the market closes and will host a business update webcast to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. EDT. To access the business update, please register and join the live webcast on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wejo.com%2Finvestors%2Finvestor-relations. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations page.

Investors and other stakeholders should note that Wejo currently announces material information using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. In the future, Wejo will continue to use these channels to distribute material information about the Company and may also utilize its website and/or various social media platforms to communicate important information about the Company, key personnel, updated brands and services, trends, novel marketing campaigns, corporate initiatives and other matters. Information that the Company posts on its website or on social media channels could be deemed material; therefore, the Company encourages investors, the media, our customers, business partners and other stakeholders interested in Wejo to review the information posted on its website, as well as the following social media platforms: LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Wejo

Wejo Group Limited is a global leader in cloud and software analytics for connected, electric, and autonomous mobility, revolutionizing the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. The Company enables smarter mobility by organizing trillions of data points from 16 million vehicles, of which 11.8 million were active on the platform during the prior six months transmitting data in near real-time, and over 64.8 billion journeys globally as of December 31, 2021, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and organizations to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information, and intelligence, Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, Wejo employs more than 300 people and has offices in Manchester, UK and in regions where Wejo does business around the world. For more information, visit: www.wejo.com.

