Wade Barnes Stepping Down as Farmers Edge CEO

Farmers+Edge+Inc. (“Farmers Edge” or the “Company”) (TSX: FDGE) and its Board of Directors today announced that Wade Barnes, who founded Farmers Edge in 2005, is stepping down as Chief Executive Officer. The Board of Directors has commenced a search for his successor. In the meantime, Mr. Barnes will continue to work with the Company, execute its previously announced strategic initiatives and ensure a smooth transition over the next couple of months. He will maintain his seat on the Board of Directors where he will continue to be involved in helping steer the business.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, I want to thank Wade for his dedication, vision, and significant contributions as the founder of Farmers Edge,” said Bill McFarland, Chair of the Board of Directors.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to lead this great company as CEO. My journey with Farmers Edge has been a truly rewarding one. I'm incredibly proud to have worked with such talented, creative, and innovative team members over the years who have helped build Farmers Edge into what it is today. I am confident that the company will continue to grow, achieve important new milestones in its development, and deliver on my vision,” said Wade Barnes.

About Farmers Edge

Farmers+Edge is a global leader in digital agriculture revolutionizing the industry with a broad portfolio of proprietary technological innovations, spanning hardware, software, and services. Powered by a unique combination of connected field sensors, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and agronomic expertise, the Company's digital platform turns data into actions and intelligent insights, delivering value to all stakeholders of the agricultural ecosystem. Farmers Edge disruptive technologies accelerate digital adoption on the farm and beyond, protecting our global resources and ensuring sustainable food production for a rapidly growing population. For more information, please visit www.farmersedge.ca and SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation and reflect the Company’s current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by Farmers Edge. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under “Forward-Looking Information” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Information Form, and under the “Risk and Uncertainties” section in the Company’s management discussion and analysis filed March 25, 2022, each of which are available on the Company’s website (www.farmersedge.ca%2Finvestor-relations%2F) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

