Electrovaya Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2022 / Electrovaya Inc.( TSX:EFL, Financial) (OTCQB:EFLVF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions that shareholders were asked to consider at its 2022 Annual and Special Meeting held on March 25th, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, were approved. The five directors named in the management information circular of the Company, being Dr. Sankar Das Gupta, Dr. Bejoy Das Gupta, Dr. James Jacobs, Dr. Carolyn Hansson and Mr. Kartick Kumar, were each elected as directors by over 98% of the votes cast for and less than 2% of the votes withheld at the Meeting for each director individually. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Withheld Dr. Sankar Das Gupta 59,606,562 743,782 98.77% 1.23% Dr. Bejoy Das Gupta 59,601,562 748,782 98.76% 1.24% Dr. Carolyn Hansson 59,882,966 467,378 99.23% 0.77% Dr. James K. Jacobs 59,845,866 504,478 99.16% 0.84% Mr. Kartick Kumar 60,031,322 319,022 99.47% 0.53%

Goodman & Associates LLP, were re-appointed as the auditors of the Company.

The ordinary resolution to amend the stock option plan was passed with 97.51% voting in favour and 2.49% voting against the resolution.

Additional details are included in the report of voting results filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

