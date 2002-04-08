AnPac Bio-Medical Sciences Announces Receipt of Staff Delisting Determination from Nasdaq; Intends to Request Hearing

PHILADELPHIA, March 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) ( ANPC, Financial), a biotechnology company with operations in the United States and China focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced that on March 24, 2022, it received a Staff determination letter (the “Letter”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company of the Staff’s determination to delist the Company’s securities from The Nasdaq Global Market due to its failure to regain compliance with the minimum $50,000,000 Market Value of Listed Securities required for continued listing as set forth in Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(A) (the “ MVLS”), following the 180 calendar day compliance period. The Letter also indicates that the Company has not met the Nasdaq’s minimum standard requirements of $10,000,000 in stockholders’ equity, $50,000,000 in total assets and $50,000,000 in total revenue. Pursuant to the Letter, unless the Company requests an appeal of the Letter, trading of the Company’s American Depositary Shares will be suspended at the opening of business on April 4, 2022, and Form 25-NSE will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), which will remove the Company’s securities from listing and registration on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The Company may also apply to list its securities on The Nasdaq Capital Market if it satisfies the requirements for continued listing on that market. The Company is applying to transfer to The Nasdaq Capital Market and will appeal the Letter to seek additional time to meet the requirements to transfer.



As previously reported, on September 24, 2021, the Company received a written notification from Nasdaq indicating that the Company no longer meets the continued listing requirement of MVLS for 30 consecutive business days preceding September 24, 2021. The Company was provided 180 calendar days, or until March 23, 2022, to regain compliance with the MVLS requirement. The Company was unable to regain compliance with the MVLS requirement by March 23, 2022. As previously reported, the Company has a separate Nasdaq Global Market deficiency in the requirement that it maintains a minimum Market Value of Public Held Shares (“MVPHS”) of $15,000,000. The Company has until July 18, 2022 to regain compliance with the MVPHS requirement. Also as previously filed, on March 8, 2022, the Company received a written notification indicating that the minimum closing bid price per share for its American Depositary Shares was below $1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days preceding March 8, 2022 and the Company did not meet the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Minimum Bid Price Rule”). The Company has until September 5, 2022 to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. Resolving any of the existing deficiencies will not automatically resolve any of the other deficiencies. The existence of a second deficiency prevented the Company from receiving an extension from the Staff to return to compliance with the MVLS requirement. Listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, meeting the stockholder’s equity and bid price requirements, will allow the Company to remove deficiencies and continue to be listed.

The Company intends to request a hearing before a Hearings Panel (the “Panel”). Such a request will allow the Company to continue to be traded (listed) for a period of the time and the filing of the Form 25-NSE pending the Panel’s decision; during the period before the hearing, the Company’s American Depositary Shares will continue to trade. At the hearing, the Company intends to request a transfer to the Nasdaq Capital Market, present a plan to achieve compliance with continued listing requirements of The Nasdaq Capital Market and request that the Panel allow the Company additional time within which to regain such compliance. While the Company believes that it will be able to present a viable plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq Capital Market requirements, there can be no assurance that the Panel will grant the Company’s request for a suspension of delisting or continued listing.

“AnPac Bio is committed to taking the actions necessary to remain publicly traded on the Nasdaq,” said Dr. Chris Yu, chairman and CEO of the Company. “We will follow the procedure in this circumstance and apply for a hearing with the objective of doing what is required to bring the company into compliance.”

