A Trio of Stocks Trading Near or Below the GF Value Line

When looking for bargain opportunities, value investors may want to consider the following securities, since their share prices are trading near or below the intrinsic value estimated by the GF Value Line.

The GF Value is a unique intrinsic value calculation from GuruFocus that is made up of three components:

The stock's historical multiples, such as the price-earnings ratio, the price-sales ratio, the price-book ratio and the price-to-free-cash-flow ratio.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the past returns and growth of the company's business.

Analyst estimates of future business performance.

Amazon.com Inc.

The first stock investors may want to consider is Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN, Financial), a Seattle, Washington-based global e-commerce giant.

Amazon.com Inc.’s shares closed at $3,295.47 apiece on Friday while its GF Value was $3,774.40, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.87 and a rating of modestly undervalued. The stock has risen by 7.14% over the past year, determining a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion and a 52-week range of $2,671.45 to $3,773.07.

The price-earnings ratio is 50.87 (compared to the industry median of 16.54) and the price-book ratio is 12.13 (versus the industry median of 1.76). Also, the price-sales ratio is 3.61 (compared to the industry median of 0.79).

GuruFocus has assigned the stock a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

Concerning the future business performance, sell-side analysts on Wall Street see earnings rising by almost 35% per annum over the next five years.

Encore Wire Corp

The second stock investors may want to consider is Encore Wire Corp. ( WIRE, Financial), a McKinney, Texas-based manufacturer and seller of electrical building wires and cables.

Encore Wire Corp.’s shares closed at $123.13 apiece on Friday while its GF Value was $122.59, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1 and a rating of fairly valued. The share price has risen by 85.24% over the past year for a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a 52-week range of $65.98 to $151.64.

The price-earnings ratio is 4.69 (compared to the industry median of 20.99) and the price-book ratio is 1.85 (versus the industry median of 1.99). The price-sales ratio is 0.98 (compared to the industry median of 1.58) and the price-to-free cash flow ratio is 8.43 (compared to the industry median of 19.84).

GuruFocus has assigned the stock a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

Concerning the future business performance, sell-side analysts on Wall Street predict the earnings per share will increase by 10% annually over the next five years.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.

The third stock investors may want to consider is CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. ( CRWD, Financial), a Sunnyvale, California-based provider of cloud-delivered solutions specifically tailored for next-generation endpoint protection.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc.’s shares closed at $221.95 apiece on Friday while its GF Value was $286.22, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78 and a rating of modestly undervalued. The share price has risen by 27.67% over the past year for a market capitalization of $51.22 billion and a 52-week range of $150.02 to $298.48.

The price-earnings cannot be calculated, since the company is not profitable. The price-book ratio is 49.92 (versus the industry median of 3.08), the price-sales ratio is 34.77 (compared to the industry median of 3.24) and the price-to-free cash flow ratio is 114.41 (compared to the industry median of 24.82).

GuruFocus has assigned the stock a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

Concerning the future business performance, sell-side analysts on Wall Street predict the earnings per share will increase by 66.03% annually over the next five years.