JetBlue Lands in the Heart of America with Nonstop Flights to Kansas City from Boston and New York

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced it has officially launched service from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Boston’s Logan International Airport (BOS) to Kansas City International Airport (MCI), with the first flight arriving this morning.

Enabled by JetBlue’s Northeast Alliance (NEA), Kansas City service expands the airline’s presence in the Midwest, while diversifying and advancing its New York and Boston focus city strategy. Kansas City is one of more than half a dozen new cities recently added to JetBlue’s route map. In 2022, the NEA will offer nearly 500 daily departures from New York’s three major airports and 200 daily departures from Boston.

“Our customers and crewmembers have been asking for years to add flights to the Midwest and we listened,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president network planning, JetBlue. “We are very excited to add Kansas City to our growing network and connect the Northeast to the heart of America by introducing our low fares and outstanding service and providing customers access to our New York and Boston focus city networks.”

Kansas City is a cosmopolitan, cultural metropolitan area of two million people. Many know and love the destination for its world-famous barbecue, sultry jazz, world-champion sports and romantic fountains, all which can be experienced throughout the metro area in addition to its trademark Midwestern hospitality. Lately, however, it's the city's remarkable renaissance that is driving new interest in the destination. More than $10 billion has been poured into the city, reinventing the visitor experience from the ground up in regards to museums, hotels, restaurants, attractions and more. Learn more about Kansas City and all there is to see and do at VisitKC.com.

"On behalf of KC's hospitality community of 48,000 strong, it is my distinct pleasure to welcome JetBlue to the Heart of America," said Visit KC President & CEO Kathy Nelson. "Kansas City International Airport acts as the front door to our growing bi-state region, and the exciting addition of JetBlue to our market is just one more sign that the recovery of the travel and tourism industry is on the upswing. Strengthening our airlift is critical to our sales and outreach to the meetings and convention industry, and we look forward to spreading this positive news to our clients."

For millions of passengers each year, Kansas City serves as mid-America’s link to the world. Drawing customers, cargo and commerce from Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska and beyond, the airport is a major catalyst in the growth and development of the region and plays a significant role in bringing in new business, conventions and tourists to the area. Now underway is the building of a new $1.5 billion, 39-gate, single terminal slated to open March 2023.

“We feel JetBlue has made an excellent choice in adding Kansas City to their growing network, and that travelers in the region will respond well,” said Pat Klein, Kansas City Director of Aviation. “Our team is constantly working to enhance access to the US and beyond for our citizens. We’re happy that JetBlue is our new partner to help support that effort.”

Schedule between Boston (BOS) and Kansas City (MCI) Daily service starting March 27, 2022 *all times local BOS-MCI Flight #2363 MCI-BOS Flight #2364 7:00 a.m. – 9:32 a.m. 6:40 p.m. – 10:36 p.m.

Schedule between New York (JFK) and Kansas City (MCI) Daily service starting March 27, 2022 *all times local JFK - MCI Flight #2221 MCI-JFK Flight #2222 3:30 p.m. – 5:55 p.m. 10:18 a.m. – 1:59 p.m.

Kansas City service will operate using Airbus A220 aircraft, a next-generation aircraft that combines style and substance with its game-changing economics and a custom-created cabin design offering an industry-leading onboard customer experience. All JetBlue aircraft offer the airline’s award-winning service featuring the most legroom in coach (a); free and fast Fly-Fi broadband internet (b); complimentary and unlimited name-brand snacks and soft drinks; and free, live DIRECTV® programming at every seat.

To celebrate today’s launch, and for a limited time, travelers can take advantage of special $74 and $79 one-way fares (c) for flights from New York-JFK and/or Boston to Kansas City – available online only on www.jetblue.com.

Customers who book directly through jetblue.com are guaranteed to find our best and lowest fares, and can enjoy additional benefits including access to all of JetBlue’s fare options, as well as fare sales and promotions, some of which may not be available through other third-parties; the ability to earn 2x TrueBlue points and participate in Points Pooling; seamless seat selections and upgrades to Even More® Space; 24/7 direct access to JetBlue’s customer service channels; and more.

(a) JetBlue offers the most legroom in coach based on average fleet-wide seat pitch for U.S. airlines. (b) Fly-Fi and live television are available on all JetBlue-operated flights. On ViaSat-2 equipped aircraft, Fly-Fi will not be available on portions of some routes, and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area. On all other aircraft, Fly-Fi and live television will not be available while operating outside of the contiguous U.S., or until the aircraft returns to the coverage area. (c) New York (JFK) and/or Boston (BOS) to Kansas City (MCI). Book by 3/29 for travel 9/7- 11/16/22 (exclude Friday and Sunday travel). 21 day advanced purchase required. Terms apply.

