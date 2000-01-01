The Yield Curve Is Lighting a Fire Under Insurance Stocks

As the great Canadian hockey player Wayne Gretzky said, "To do well in the game you have to skate to where the puck is going to go next, not where it is right now." The same is true with investing. Smart money tries to suss out what is going to happen next and identify trends to jump on before they become clear to the rest of the market.

One clear trend which is the talk of the town is inflation. Now suddenly it is everywhere, and Central Banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve are waking up to the realization that inflation is not the transitory phenomena caused by supply chain disruptions that they thought it would be. There is a high likelihood that it may get imbedded into the economy, in everything from commodities to software to wages. Some investors saw this was going to happen from the very beginning.

The pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have further disrupted supply chains. Not only is this going to further increase inflation, in the long term, it will also be negative for globalization, causing even more inflation. Globalization held down prices because it was in effect an engine of labour arbitrage. Businesses in developed high wage countries could take advantage of lower cost labor in developing countries.

When you bought a kitchen appliance from Walmart ( WMT, Financial), basically you were paying for $20 a day labour in Vietnam vs. $20 an hour labour if it was made in the U.S. This arbitrage is going to get difficult now as supply chains shift towards "just in time" to "just in case." Supply security is now trumping lower costs and companies are scrambling to diversify and re-domesticate supply chains. Welcome to the age of economic nationalism and de-globalization.

This brings me to interest rates. Following is the chart of five-year constant maturity treasury rates. It is now hitting three-year highs and is likely to keep going up for a while while the Fed increases interest rates at the short end of the curve and removes Quantitative Easing (QE) at the long end of the curve.

The entire yield curve is now shifting to higher rates. The Fed will ensure that the curve will remain steep as an inverted yield curve can trigger a recession.

Now, one industry which will benefit from rising interest rates is banking. Banking is at its most basic taking in deposits at low short term interest rates and lending at high long term interest rates. The banks then earn a spread, called net interest margin (NIM), which is their bread and butter.

Another industry which will benefit enormously from higher interest rates is the insurance industry. Insurance at its most basic is collecting premiums for taking risks and then paying out benefits if and when the risk materializes. The difference between premiums collected and benefits to be paid is invested by the insurance company. This is called float. While some of the float is invested in equities, much of it is invested in fixed income. It does not require a genius to understand that as interest rates rise across the yield curve, insurance stocks will benefit as the float will produce more income.

Also, many insurance companies (particularly life insurance companies) insure long dated risk. For example, a life insurance company has to pay out benefits only on death, but they are collecting premiums now. With inflation high, those future benefits will be paid out in depreciated money. So the current policies the company has are suddenly much more profitable.

In the table below are some details of insurance companies based in North America. As you can see, most of them are trading at prices much closer to 52-week highs than lows. Many of them are paying good dividends and are buying back stock. They have good return on equity adjusted to book values. I think these are great candidates to explore as the wind of rising interest rates and inflation is at their backs.

Ticker Company Current Price Market Cap ($M) Dividend Yield % Debt-to -Equity PE Ratio (TTM) PB Ratio ROE % Adjusted to Book Value % Below 52-Week High % Above 52-Week Low MFC Manulife Financial Corp 21.13 40,727.78 4.55 0.21 7.44 1.01 12.82 4.91% +19.65% TSX:GWO Great-West Lifeco Inc 36.31 27,062.97 5.11 0.36 10.81 1.38 8.90 12.51% +9.83% TSX:POW Power Corporation of Canada 39.14 21,407.94 4.69 0.60 9.17 1.13 11.11 12.10% +19.95% MET MetLife Inc 71.29 58,819.83 2.69 0.26 9.75 0.87 10.55 1.74% +29.13% AFL Aflac Inc 65.53 42,553.09 2.12 0.24 10.27 1.29 10.09 2.15% +29% PRU Prudential Financial Inc 120.86 45,494.79 3.85 0.32 6.23 0.73 16.68 2.70% +34.14% GL Globe Life Inc 102.27 10,142.93 0.77 0.23 14.16 1.18 7.43 5.83% +19.96% LNC Lincoln National Corp 67.77 11,687.26 2.52 0.33 9.18 0.59 11.29 12.63% +20.14%

Conclusion

Life insurance companies are clear beneficiaries of rising inflation and interest rates. I think this is a secular trend which will last for many years. These companies are still early in their upward trajectory, so there is still time to jump on to the bandwagon to enjoy the ride.