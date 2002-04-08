Imperial Petroleum Inc. Announces the Date For the Release of the Fourth Quarter and Twelve Months 2021 Financial and Operating Results, Conference Call and Webcast

ATHENS, Greece, March 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Petroleum Inc. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum product and crude oil seaborne transportation services announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and twelve months’ operating and financial results for the period ended December 31, 2021 before the market opens in New York on March 29, 2022.



On March 29, 2022 at 11:00 am ET, the company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the results and the company’s operations and outlook.

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: +18778709135 (US Toll Free Dial In) or 08002796619 (UK Toll Free Dial In).

Access Code: 8576259



In case of any problems with the above numbers, please dial +16467413167 (US Toll Dial In), +44 (0) 2071 928338 (Standard International Dial In).

Access Code: 8576259



Slides and audio webcast:

There will also be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call, through the IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC. website (www.imperialpetro.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

ABOUT IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is a ship-owning company providing petroleum product and crude oil seaborne transportation services. The Company owns three M.R. product tankers and one Aframax oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons (dwt). Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s shares of common stock and 8.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market and trade under the symbols “IMPP” and “IMPPP”, respectively.

Company Contact:

Fenia Sakellaris

IMPERIAL PETROLEUM INC.

00-30-210-6250-001

E-mail: [email protected]



