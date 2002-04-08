Altra Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

BRAINTREE, Mass., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altra Industrial Motion Corp. ( AIMC) (“Altra” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of motion control, power transmission and automation products, today announced the publication of ‘Sustainability in Motion,’ its inaugural Sustainability Report covering the Company’s progress on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) topics.



The report illustrates how Altra is leveraging its core values and the Altra Business System (ABS) to drive the Company’s sustainability efforts forward and deliver an increasingly positive impact for all stakeholders. The report includes an overview of Altra’s approach to sustainability, highlights Altra’s achievements over recent years and shares insights into Altra’s path forward.

“By living our core values and applying ABS tools, Altra has long demonstrated a commitment to sustainable practices across our business,” said CEO Carl Christenson. “Now, for the first time in our Company’s history we are proud to publish an annual Sustainability Report to share deeper insights into our sustainability strategy, progress and commitments going forward.

“In alignment with our continuous improvement culture, we are committed to furthering our ESG practices, policies, and programs. Over the past year, we have made great strides with this effort. This includes forming our ESG task force, establishing a Diversity, Equity & Inclusion committee, completing Altra’s first materiality assessment, and now publishing our first sustainability report. As we look ahead, a top priority is further enhancing our global systems to enable the collection and assessment of data across key ESG efforts to better quantify our impact, evolve our ESG strategies, and continue to improve our disclosures.”

The topics in the Sustainability in Motion report are organized around Altra’s four newly established sustainability pillars:

Delivering Solutions Through Innovation – continuously innovating to develop sustainable solutions that improve performance, safety, and efficiency.

continuously innovating to develop sustainable solutions that improve performance, safety, and efficiency. Protecting The Environment – reducing Altra’s environmental impact through innovative solutions and efficient operations.

reducing Altra’s environmental impact through innovative solutions and efficient operations. Reaching Our Full Potential Through Teamwork – prioritizing diversity, safety, employee engagement, and making a positive social impact to deliver long-term value to all stakeholders.

prioritizing diversity, safety, employee engagement, and making a positive social impact to deliver long-term value to all stakeholders. Operating With Integrity – earning the trust of all stakeholders through an unwavering commitment to operating ethically and honestly.

The full sustainability report can be found on the ESG page of the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.AltraMotion.com or by clicking h e re (link).

About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a premier global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered motion control, automation and power transmission systems and components. Altra's portfolio consists of 27 well-respected brands including Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Kollmorgen, Portescap, Stromag, Svendborg Brakes, TB Wood's, Thomson and Warner Electric. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, Altra has over 9,600 employees and 49 production facilities in 16 countries around the world.

