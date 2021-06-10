Nabors Industries Announces Notice to Warrant Holders

PR Newswire

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 11, 2021, Nabors Industries Ltd. ("Nabors") (NYSE: NBR) issued Warrants ("Warrants") to all holders of Nabors' common shares ("Common Shares") to purchase Common Shares pursuant to a Warrant Agreement (the "Warrant Agreement") dated as of June 10, 2021 between Nabors and Computershare Trust Company, N.A.

Nabors, in compliance with Section 3.02 of the Warrant Agreement, hereby notifies Warrant holders that effective as of Monday, April 25, 2022, Warrant holders will no longer be entitled to receive any incentive shares when exercising the Warrants.

Nabors Industries (NYSE: NBR) is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With operations in more than 15 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and responsible energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to innovate the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower carbon world. Learn more about Nabors and its energy technology leadership: www.nabors.com .

