Porch Group to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell

SEATTLE, March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Group, Inc. (“Porch” or “the Company”) ( PRCH), a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services industry, today announced that Matt Ehrlichman, Porch Founder, Chairman, and CEO, alongside the broader leadership team, will participate in the Opening Bell Ceremony at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. ET. Porch began trading on Nasdaq on December 24, 2020, under the symbol “PRCH,” but was unable to mark the occassion with a live event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We are honored and proud to ring Nasdaq’s Opening Bell in celebration of our accomplishments as a public company,” said Ehrlichman. “Since Porch Group’s listing in 2020, we have made impressive strides in our strategic growth as the vertical software platform for the home, and today’s milestone is both a reflection of that success and motivation for the future.”

Ehrlichman further commented: “Porch Group exists to make the home simple. By partnering with home services companies in select strategic verticals nationwide, we provide small and medium sized companies high-value software solutions and can offer consumers access to quality insurance products to protect their home. As we continue to reinvent homeownership, we remain steadfast in our values – building for scalable growth, fostering innovation, and leveraging technology to help everyone love their home.”

About Porch Group

Seattle-based Porch Group, the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 24,000 home services companies such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, title companies, moving companies, real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance, warranty, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchgroup.com or porch.com.

Press Contact:

Catherine Adcock

Gateway Group

(949) 574-3860

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Walter Ruddy, Head of Investor Relations & Treasury

Porch Group

(206) 715-2369

[email protected]

Matt Glover/Alex Thompson

Gateway Group, Inc.

(949) 574-3860

[email protected]