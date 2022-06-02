SunOpta Inc. to Host Investor Day on June 2, 2022

SunOpta Inc.(Nasdaq:STKL) ( TSX:SOY, Financial), a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages, will host an Investor Day in Eden Prairie, Minnesota on Thursday, June 2, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM CT.

Members of SunOpta’s management team will review the Company’s advantaged position in growing categories and its strategy to unlock its full growth and profit potential. Presenters will include Joe Ennen, Chief Executive Officer, Scott Huckins, Chief Financial Officer, and other members of the Company’s leadership team.

The event will be held at the Company’s new innovation center located at 7078 Shady Oak Road, Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Investors interested in listening to the live webcast can access a link on SunOpta’s website at www.sunopta.com under the “Investor Relations” section which will be posted closer to the date of the event. A replay of the webcast will be archived and can be accessed for approximately 90 days on the Company’s website.

A live question and answer session will follow management’s prepared remarks. Due to capacity constraints; in person attendance will be limited, however, please reach out to [email protected] if you are interested in attending and have not received an invitation.

About SunOpta Inc.

SunOpta (Nasdaq:STKL) ( TSX:SOY, Financial) is a U.S.-based, global pioneer fueling the future of sustainable, plant-based and fruit-based food and beverages. Founded nearly 50 years ago, SunOpta manufactures natural, organic and specialty products sold through retail and foodservice channels. SunOpta operates as a manufacturer for leading natural and private label brands, and also proudly produces its own brands, including SOWN, Dream, West Life and Sunrise Growers. For more information, visit www.sunopta.com and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220328005096/en/