Arcutis Highlights Growth Opportunities at Investor Day in Advance of 2022 Catalysts

Early-stage pipeline progressing with ARQ-255 expected to enter the clinic in 2022 in alopecia areata

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., March 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.( ARQT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing meaningful innovations in immuno-dermatology, outlines the company’s growth strategy and continued clinical progress of its broad immuno-dermatology pipeline during today’s Investor Day in Boston, MA at 10:30 a.m. EST.

The meeting features presentations followed by a Q&A session led by Arcutis executives, Frank Watanabe, President and Chief Executive Officer; Patrick Burnett, MD, PhD, FAAD, Chief Medical Officer; Ken Lock, Chief Commercial Officer; and Scott Burrows, Chief Financial Officer.

“This year will be transformational for Arcutis. We have the right strategy in place to build on our sustained track record of clinical execution, commercialize our first product, and partner with dermatologists to tackle some of the most persistent challenges in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions,” said Frank Watanabe. “We look forward to continuing to advance the development of topical roflumilast across multiple potential indications, as well as building out our early therapeutic pipeline, with our investigational therapy for alopecia areata expected to enter the clinic later this year.”

The Investor Day will highlight multiple programs, illustrating the significant opportunity in Arcutis’ portfolio and its value-creating potential:

Long-Term Value Creation for Shareholders

Topline Phase 3 readouts of topical roflumilast expected in atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis, and scalp psoriasis in 2022, with continued pipeline progress beyond topical roflumilast

Roflumilast cream and foam could emerge as treatment options for the approximately 7 million topically treated patients in dermatologist offices in the U.S. today

Strong and expanding patent portfolio for topical roflumilast with protection expected until at least 2037

Topical roflumilast has potential to generate sales of $1.8 billion to $3.8 billion in U.S. alone in the dermatology segment, with significant incremental opportunity to reach patients treated by physicians outside the dermatology setting

Cash runway into 2024 including recently closed non-dilutive financing from SLR Capital Partners, sufficient to fund launch and ongoing Phase 3 programs

Continued commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) programs

Roflumilast Cream in Plaque Psoriasis

Robust efficacy in both Phase 3 studies, with favorable safety and tolerability profile in once-a-day cream

New pooled data results from Phase 3 trials presented at American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) demonstrate consistent efficacy regardless of disease severity

Being studied on all areas of the body, including the face and sensitive intertriginous areas (where two skin areas may touch or rub together)

With the potential to simplify treatment in plaque psoriasis, the clinical profile of roflumilast cream is highly aligned with interests of healthcare professionals, patients, and payors

Large pool of currently treated and readily addressable patients



Roflumilast Cream in Atopic Dermatitis

Significant opportunity in underserved, growing atopic dermatitis market

Consistent evidence of efficacy results across endpoints in Phase 2 trial

Arcutis cream vehicle is uniquely formulated as a moisturizing and non-irritating cream, providing additional benefit to atopic dermatitis patients

Topline Phase 3 data from large, well-powered INTEGUMENT-1 and -2 studies expected in subjects aged six and older by end of 2022

Roflumilast Foam in Seborrheic Dermatitis & Scalp Psoriasis

Topline Phase 3 data expected by mid-year in seborrheic dermatitis and by late third quarter or early fourth quarter of 2022 in scalp psoriasis

Significant unmet need in seborrheic dermatitis with similar U.S. prevalence in dermatologists’ offices as psoriasis

New Phase 2 long-term data from a total of 400 subjects in seborrheic dermatitis demonstrated efficacy up to 52 weeks that was consistent with Week 8 efficacy from Phase 2, as well as favorable safety and tolerability profile Over three quarters (76%) of subjects achieved Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) of completely clear or almost clear at Week 24 In a cohort treated for 52 weeks, 82% of subjects achieved IGA of completely clear or almost clear at Week 52 Treatment-emergent adverse events and discontinuations due to adverse events were low. Safety and tolerability with long-term exposure to roflumilast foam consistent with already completed short-term studies and supports long-term use

Patient insights study reinforces need to simplify treatment regimen and interest from physicians and patients in new treatment options

Early Pipeline

Advancing multiple preclinical programs in dermatology, including projects in acne, palmoplantar psoriasis, nail psoriasis, and rosacea

Continuing to look for strategic in-licensing or business development opportunities to bring in potential best-in-class, validated targets

ARQ-255, a topical janus kinase 1 (JAK1) inhibitor therapy formulated to reach deeper into the skin, is expected to enter the clinic in alopecia areata in 2022



A link to register for the event is available here. The event will also be simultaneously webcast at the "Events" section of the Company's website, with the presentation made available at the start of the live webcast. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Arcutis website following the event.



